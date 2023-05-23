About Kathy Head, MD

I became a physician because I care about people and their well-being. The Sharp Experience is an opportunity to provide the best medical care to patients in a compassionate and thoughtful manner. I enjoy taking care of my patients. It is truly a joy and an honor to treat them. My goal is to assist my patients in reaching a full and speedy recovery using the best medical practices available. In my spare time I enjoy cooking, reading and walking.

Age: 58

In practice since: 1998

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Greek

Education University of Southern California : Residency

University of New Mexico : Medical School

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital : Internship



Areas of focus Injury prevention/rehabilitation

Medical surveillance exams

Preventive medicine

Work injury treatment

NPI 1528171600