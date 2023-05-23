Medical Doctor
Occupational medicine (board certified)
Insurance
About Kathy Head, MD
I became a physician because I care about people and their well-being. The Sharp Experience is an opportunity to provide the best medical care to patients in a compassionate and thoughtful manner. I enjoy taking care of my patients. It is truly a joy and an honor to treat them. My goal is to assist my patients in reaching a full and speedy recovery using the best medical practices available. In my spare time I enjoy cooking, reading and walking.
Age:58
In practice since:1998
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Greek
Education
University of Southern California:Residency
University of New Mexico:Medical School
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital:Internship
Areas of focus
- Injury prevention/rehabilitation
- Medical surveillance exams
- Preventive medicine
- Work injury treatment
NPI
1528171600
Ratings and reviews
4.9
79 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
No inhibitions and hesitations discussing with provider my problem and issues.
Verified PatientMay 11, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Head is the Best.
Verified PatientApril 30, 2023
5.0
Unfortunately, I have seen many Occupational Medicine Doctors in my career. Dr. Head is one of the finest and most caring Occupational Medicine Doctors I have come across. She has a genuine concern for her patients and provides the finest care. I would choose her as my primary care physician anytime. A great example to others. Professional and down to earth.
Verified PatientFebruary 26, 2023
4.6
They were all recommendable.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Kathy Head, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kathy Head, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
