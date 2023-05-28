Doctor of Optometry
About Ketan Bakriwala, OD
My patient care philosophy is understanding what a patient's health needs are in order to succeed outside of my office. Whether it is a pair of glasses to read the newspaper or a referral to a specialist to prevent underlying conditions such as diabetic retinopathy or glaucoma, I understand that a routine eye exam can be anything other than routine. Often times, what a patient needs the most is a compassionate doctor who will listen to their concerns and set them on a path to success. Outside of the office, I enjoy traveling, sailing our beautiful southern California coast, and advocating for the Be The Match Foundation, with whom I had the honor of being an anonymous bone marrow donor in 2020.
Age:38
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
VA San Diego Healthcare System:Residency
Pennsylvania College of Optometry:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Cataract
- Corneal disease/transplant
- Diabetes-related eye conditions
- Glaucoma
- Hypertension-related eye conditions
- LGBTQ health
- Macular degeneration
- Optic nerve disorders
- Preventive medicine
NPI
1528355872
Insurance plans accepted
Ketan Bakriwala, OD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
228 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
I will be seeing the doctor next year even though he will be at a different location. That's how much I like him!
Verified PatientApril 25, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Bakriwala is very professional and caring, it was my first visit at SHARP for an OD appointment and I was impressed of the comprehensive assessment.
Verified PatientApril 22, 2023
5.0
The doctor is very caring.
Verified PatientApril 9, 2023
5.0
Doctor was very professional and detailed. I felt very comfortable and informed.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ketan Bakriwala, OD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ketan Bakriwala, OD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
