Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Optometry
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
619-568-8220
Fax: 619-568-8089
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Ketan Bakriwala, OD
My patient care philosophy is understanding what a patient's health needs are in order to succeed outside of my office. Whether it is a pair of glasses to read the newspaper or a referral to a specialist to prevent underlying conditions such as diabetic retinopathy or glaucoma, I understand that a routine eye exam can be anything other than routine. Often times, what a patient needs the most is a compassionate doctor who will listen to their concerns and set them on a path to success. Outside of the office, I enjoy traveling and sailing along our beautiful southern California coast. I also am an advocate for the Be The Match Foundation, with whom I had the honor of being an anonymous bone marrow donor in 2020.
Education
Areas of focus
- Cataract
- Corneal disease/transplant
- Diabetes-related eye conditions
- Glaucoma
- Hypertension-related eye conditions
- LGBTQ health
- Macular degeneration
- Optic nerve disorders
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1528355872
Insurance plans accepted
Ketan Bakriwala, OD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
425 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Even though I see him only once a year, I feel he really has my eye care at the top of his list.He's simple and to the point. Im really satisfied with him.
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
He's a great doctor that I feel did a thorough exam and listened to all my concerns
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Very knowledgeable understanding and caring. I hope to see him next time I come in.
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Excellent
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ketan Bakriwala, OD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.