About Ketan Bakriwala, OD

My patient care philosophy is understanding what a patient's health needs are in order to succeed outside of my office. Whether it is a pair of glasses to read the newspaper or a referral to a specialist to prevent underlying conditions such as diabetic retinopathy or glaucoma, I understand that a routine eye exam can be anything other than routine. Often times, what a patient needs the most is a compassionate doctor who will listen to their concerns and set them on a path to success. Outside of the office, I enjoy traveling, sailing our beautiful southern California coast, and advocating for the Be The Match Foundation, with whom I had the honor of being an anonymous bone marrow donor in 2020.

Age: 38

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education VA San Diego Healthcare System : Residency

Pennsylvania College of Optometry : Medical School



NPI 1528355872