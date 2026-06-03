Provider Image

Ketan Bakriwala, OD

4.9

425 ratings

Optometrist (OD)

Optometry

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Book appointment

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Optometry

619-568-8220
Fax: 619-568-8089

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Optometry

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 3
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    619-568-8220
    Fax: 619-568-8089

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Ketan Bakriwala, OD

My patient care philosophy is understanding what a patient's health needs are in order to succeed outside of my office. Whether it is a pair of glasses to read the newspaper or a referral to a specialist to prevent underlying conditions such as diabetic retinopathy or glaucoma, I understand that a routine eye exam can be anything other than routine. Often times, what a patient needs the most is a compassionate doctor who will listen to their concerns and set them on a path to success. Outside of the office, I enjoy traveling and sailing along our beautiful southern California coast. I also am an advocate for the Be The Match Foundation, with whom I had the honor of being an anonymous bone marrow donor in 2020.

Age: 41
Gender: Male

Education

VA San Diego Healthcare System: Residency
Pennsylvania College of Optometry: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1528355872

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ketan Bakriwala, OD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

425 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Even though I see him only once a year, I feel he really has my eye care at the top of his list.He's simple and to the point. Im really satisfied with him.

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

He's a great doctor that I feel did a thorough exam and listened to all my concerns

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

Very knowledgeable understanding and caring. I hope to see him next time I come in.

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

Excellent

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ketan Bakriwala, OD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.