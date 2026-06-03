Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
8851 Center Dr
Suite 406
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-465-3200
Fax: 619-465-3700
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Kevin A. Cox, DPM
What motivated me to become a physician was my ability to connect with people and empathize with them. To be a great physician, you must put yourself in your patient's shoes and try to understand their situation to better treat them. My philosophy as a physician is very patient based. In my practice, I strive for transparency and putting the patient first. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family at home, including all of our pets. I like to stay active and play basketball and run. I also enjoy good food and great company.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bunions
- Bursitis
- Diabetic foot care
- Foot problems
- Fracture management
- Nail removal
- Orthotics
- Osteomyelitis (bone infection)
- Sports medicine
- Sprains
- Tendon repair
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1629690375
Insurance plans accepted
Kevin A. Cox, DPM, accepts 21 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kevin A. Cox, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kevin A. Cox, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.