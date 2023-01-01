Kevin Cox, DPM
Insurance
5129 Garfield St
- 5129 Garfield St
La Mesa, CA 91941
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Kevin Cox, DPM
What motivated me to become a physician was my ability to connect with people and empathize with them. To be a great physician, you must put yourself in your patient's shoes and try to understand their situation to better treat them. My philosophy as a physician is very patient based. In my practice, I strive for transparency and putting the patient first. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family at home, including all of our pets. I like to stay active and play basketball and run. I also enjoy good food and great company.
Age:31
In practice since:2022
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bunions
- Bursitis
- Diabetic foot care
- Foot problems
- Fracture management
- Nail removal
- Orthotics
- Osteomyelitis (bone infection)
- Sports medicine
- Sprains
- Tendon repair
- Wart treatment
NPI
1629690375
Kevin Cox, DPM, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
