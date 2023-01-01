About Kevin Cox, DPM

What motivated me to become a physician was my ability to connect with people and empathize with them. To be a great physician, you must put yourself in your patient's shoes and try to understand their situation to better treat them. My philosophy as a physician is very patient based. In my practice, I strive for transparency and putting the patient first. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family at home, including all of our pets. I like to stay active and play basketball and run. I also enjoy good food and great company.

Age: 31

In practice since: 2022

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



