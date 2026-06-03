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Kevin A. Cox, DPM

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Podiatrist (DPM)

Podiatry

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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8851 Center Dr

619-465-3200
Fax: 619-465-3700

8851 Center Dr
Suite 406
La Mesa, CA 91942

Need help?

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Location and phone

  1. 8851 Center Dr
    Suite 406
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-465-3200
    Fax: 619-465-3700

Care schedule

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About Kevin A. Cox, DPM

What motivated me to become a physician was my ability to connect with people and empathize with them. To be a great physician, you must put yourself in your patient's shoes and try to understand their situation to better treat them. My philosophy as a physician is very patient based. In my practice, I strive for transparency and putting the patient first. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family at home, including all of our pets. I like to stay active and play basketball and run. I also enjoy good food and great company.

Age: 34
In practice since: 2022
Gender: Male

Education

Midwestern University: Medical School
Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans Medical Center: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1629690375

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Kevin A. Cox, DPM, accepts 21 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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