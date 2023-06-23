About Kim Ann Dang, MD

I decided to become a physician to provide patients with an approachable resource to navigate their health. My philosophy is to provide patient-centered care through a team approach. As a physician, I hope to be a supporting guide to my patients as their goals of care change through the years. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling and exploring the cuisine of various cultures.

Age: 39

In practice since: 2019

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Vietnamese

Education Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital : Residency

Medical Center of Central Georgia : Fellowship

Howard University : Medical School

Jamaica Hospital Medical Center (Queens, NY) : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



Areas of focus End-of-life care

Geriatrics

Preventive medicine

NPI 1760872188