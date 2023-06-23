Kim Ann Dang, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 1
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
SharpCare Grossmont8851 Center Dr
Suite 500
La Mesa, CA 91942
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Kim Ann Dang, MD
I decided to become a physician to provide patients with an approachable resource to navigate their health. My philosophy is to provide patient-centered care through a team approach. As a physician, I hope to be a supporting guide to my patients as their goals of care change through the years. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling and exploring the cuisine of various cultures.
Age:39
In practice since:2019
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Vietnamese
Education
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital:Residency
Medical Center of Central Georgia:Fellowship
Howard University:Medical School
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center (Queens, NY):Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- End-of-life care
- Geriatrics
- Preventive medicine
NPI
1760872188
Insurance plans accepted
Kim Ann Dang, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.6
54 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.4
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 23, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Kim Ann Dang listens, does not rush the visit and shows genuine care and compassion.
Verified PatientJune 16, 2023
2.0
I don't like *dr. Dang talking about test results from 2019. then going from that. She was fixed in her approach. No suggestions about alternative, blood test was taken but no discussion of results except print out.
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
4.6
You are only allowed to discuss one medical issue so the question about "other care" is not applicable.
Verified PatientMay 11, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Dang takes the time to listen to and address all my questions and concerns. She also takes into account my health history when making treatment plans and includes me in the decision process as well.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Kim Ann Dang, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kim Ann Dang, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
