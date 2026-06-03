Debunking aging myths
Growing older doesn’t mean your health should take a backseat.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp HealthCare Home Care Scheduling
4000 Ruffin Road
Suite D
SAN DIEGO, CA 92123
Get directions
619-667-1900
Fax: 619-667-1970
8851 Center Drive
Suite 500
La Mesa, CA 91942-3033
Get directions
619-740-5757
Fax: 619-740-8182
SharpCare Grossmont
8851 Center Drive
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I decided to become a physician to provide patients with an approachable resource to navigate their health. My philosophy is to provide patient-centered care through a team approach. As a physician, I hope to be a supporting guide to my patients as their goals of care change through the years. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling and exploring the cuisine of various cultures.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1760872188
Kim Ann V. Dang, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
4.6
67 ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Provider included you in decisions
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Dr Dang was very thorough and really took the time to review my chart , results from previous tests, and review of my current complaints/needs. She listened carefully to each of my concerns and addressed a plan for each of them. Immediate follow up from her on my blood tests and scheduling a call for a review.
Verified Patient
March 31, 2026
5.0
Dr Dang was very helpful and the treatment she provided was successful.
Verified Patient
March 20, 2026
5.0
Dr. Dang is always very good about remembering my medical history and provides excellent care. She makes sure to explain things in an easy to understand way and listens to my concerns. I always leave feeling heard with my concerns addressed.
Verified Patient
March 9, 2026
5.0
Dr Dang always listens, never rushes me thru my appointment and I leave with goals for n kind concerning my health
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kim Ann V. Dang, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kim Ann V. Dang, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Kim Ann V. Dang, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.