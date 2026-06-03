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Kim Ann V. Dang, MD

4.6

67 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community
SharpCare

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp HealthCare Home Care Scheduling

619-667-1900
Fax: 619-667-1970

4000 Ruffin Road
Suite D
SAN DIEGO, CA 92123

SharpCare Grossmont

619-740-5757
Fax: 619-740-8182

8851 Center Drive
Suite 500
La Mesa, CA 91942-3033

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp HealthCare Home Care Scheduling

    4000 Ruffin Road
    Suite D
    SAN DIEGO, CA 92123
    Get directions

    619-667-1900
    Fax: 619-667-1970

  2. SharpCare Grossmont

    8851 Center Drive
    Suite 500
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3033
    Get directions

    619-740-5757
    Fax: 619-740-8182

Care schedule

SharpCare Grossmont

8851 Center Drive

  •  

    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

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    Friday

About Kim Ann V. Dang, MD

I decided to become a physician to provide patients with an approachable resource to navigate their health. My philosophy is to provide patient-centered care through a team approach. As a physician, I hope to be a supporting guide to my patients as their goals of care change through the years. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling and exploring the cuisine of various cultures.

Age: 42
In practice since: 2019
Gender: Female
Languages: Vietnamese

Education

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: Residency
Medical Center of Central Georgia: Fellowship
Howard University: Medical School
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center (Queens, NY): Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1760872188

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Kim Ann V. Dang, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.6

67 ratings

Patient ratings

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.6

Provider included you in decisions

4.6

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.6

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.6

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.6

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

Dr Dang was very thorough and really took the time to review my chart , results from previous tests, and review of my current complaints/needs. She listened carefully to each of my concerns and addressed a plan for each of them. Immediate follow up from her on my blood tests and scheduling a call for a review.

Verified Patient

March 31, 2026

5.0

Dr Dang was very helpful and the treatment she provided was successful.

Verified Patient

March 20, 2026

5.0

Dr. Dang is always very good about remembering my medical history and provides excellent care. She makes sure to explain things in an easy to understand way and listens to my concerns. I always leave feeling heard with my concerns addressed.

Verified Patient

March 9, 2026

5.0

Dr Dang always listens, never rushes me thru my appointment and I leave with goals for n kind concerning my health

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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