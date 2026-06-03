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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
(newborns only)
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Pediatrics
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 619-568-8098
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Pediatrics
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
The Sharp Experience means providing quality medical care through supporting, educating, and building relationships with my patients and their families. I decided to become a pediatrician as a way to help children and their families. I believe being a pediatrician is a privilege and an honor. I have the wonderful opportunity to care for your newborn and watch them grow into a young adult, all the while building a long-lasting relationship with you and your child. Observing my patients grow and develop is one of my favorite parts of being a pediatrician. In addition, I endeavor to provide a supportive and nurturing environment while focusing on each individual child's unique needs. I hope to provide excellent medical care during acute illness, but also promote preventative care and health education. Through this, my ultimate goal is to help your child reach their full potential and contribute to their well-being. And have fun along the way too! In my free time, I enjoy traveling, hiking, playing with my dog, gardening, and photography.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1477181303
Lisa Eichberger, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
61 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Verified Patient
June 1, 2026
5.0
Dr. Eichberger is the best! She is wonderful, kind, a great doctor and answers any and all questions with free and understanding. Our family is so thankful for her!
Verified Patient
May 26, 2026
5.0
Love Dr. E. Shes caring, attentive, and personable. She does great with my son
Verified Patient
May 16, 2026
5.0
Dr. Eichberger is very attentive and takes her time to answer questions thoughtfully and thoroughly. We are so thankful our child is under her care.
Verified Patient
March 9, 2026
5.0
Dr. Lisa is one of the best pediatricians I've ever had. She is super kind, very helpful, very informative. She is so good with children.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lisa Eichberger, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lisa Eichberger, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Lisa Eichberger, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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