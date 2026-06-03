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Lisa Eichberger, MD

4.9

61 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(newborns only)

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 619-568-8098

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253

Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Pediatrics

858-499-2701

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Pediatrics

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 2
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 619-568-8098

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Pediatrics

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-499-2701

About Lisa Eichberger, MD

The Sharp Experience means providing quality medical care through supporting, educating, and building relationships with my patients and their families. I decided to become a pediatrician as a way to help children and their families. I believe being a pediatrician is a privilege and an honor. I have the wonderful opportunity to care for your newborn and watch them grow into a young adult, all the while building a long-lasting relationship with you and your child. Observing my patients grow and develop is one of my favorite parts of being a pediatrician. In addition, I endeavor to provide a supportive and nurturing environment while focusing on each individual child's unique needs. I hope to provide excellent medical care during acute illness, but also promote preventative care and health education. Through this, my ultimate goal is to help your child reach their full potential and contribute to their well-being. And have fun along the way too! In my free time, I enjoy traveling, hiking, playing with my dog, gardening, and photography.

Age: 35
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Female

Education

University of California, San Diego: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1477181303

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Lisa Eichberger, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

61 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 1, 2026

5.0

Dr. Eichberger is the best! She is wonderful, kind, a great doctor and answers any and all questions with free and understanding. Our family is so thankful for her!

Verified Patient

May 26, 2026

5.0

Love Dr. E. Shes caring, attentive, and personable. She does great with my son

Verified Patient

May 16, 2026

5.0

Dr. Eichberger is very attentive and takes her time to answer questions thoughtfully and thoroughly. We are so thankful our child is under her care.

Verified Patient

March 9, 2026

5.0

Dr. Lisa is one of the best pediatricians I've ever had. She is super kind, very helpful, very informative. She is so good with children.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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