About Lisa Eichberger, MD

The Sharp Experience means providing quality medical care through supporting, educating, and building relationships with my patients and their families. I decided to become a pediatrician as a way to help children and their families. I believe being a pediatrician is a privilege and an honor. I have the wonderful opportunity to care for your newborn and watch them grow into a young adult, all the while building a long-lasting relationship with you and your child. Observing my patients grow and develop is one of my favorite parts of being a pediatrician. In addition, I endeavor to provide a supportive and nurturing environment while focusing on each individual child's unique needs. I hope to provide excellent medical care during acute illness, but also promote preventative care and health education. Through this, my ultimate goal is to help your child reach their full potential and contribute to their well-being. And have fun along the way too! In my free time, I enjoy traveling, hiking, playing with my dog, gardening, and photography.

Age: 35

In practice since: 2023

Gender: Female



Education University of California, San Diego : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency



Areas of focus Asthma

Eczema

Nutrition

Preventive medicine

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.