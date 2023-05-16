Ratings and reviews

Verified Patient May 16, 2023 5.0 Dr. Giangrecco is awesome! We love her ability to connect with parent and children. She provided helpful explanations to our concerns (showing growth chart, providing handouts, etc). She also does a great job with letting us know what to expect in the near future. We really value her as a provider.

Verified Patient February 20, 2023 5.0 I am so happy that I picked Dr. G for my daughter. We moved to the area and I needed a new pediatrician. I am very happy with my choice. She was very thorough, listened to all my concerns and understood why I was concerned. She didn't brush me off or make my concerns feel insignificant. She described everything in detail to me and was very patient. My daughter loved her too. It was a great experience. I will continue to bring my daughter to Dr. G.

Verified Patient February 18, 2023 5.0 Omg, Dr. Lizzie G.is the best! So caring, compassionate, thorough, really listens to concerns and addresses them on the spot. Great sense of humor too!