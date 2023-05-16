Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
About Lizzie Giangreco, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Jennie Ou, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I am currently only accepting newborn patients.
Age:51
In practice since:2004
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Gee-N-greko
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Baylor College of Medicine:Internship
Baylor College of Medicine:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
Ratings and reviews
4.9
58 ratings
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr. Giangrecco is awesome! We love her ability to connect with parent and children. She provided helpful explanations to our concerns (showing growth chart, providing handouts, etc). She also does a great job with letting us know what to expect in the near future. We really value her as a provider.
Verified PatientFebruary 20, 2023
5.0
I am so happy that I picked Dr. G for my daughter. We moved to the area and I needed a new pediatrician. I am very happy with my choice. She was very thorough, listened to all my concerns and understood why I was concerned. She didn't brush me off or make my concerns feel insignificant. She described everything in detail to me and was very patient. My daughter loved her too. It was a great experience. I will continue to bring my daughter to Dr. G.
Verified PatientFebruary 18, 2023
5.0
Omg, Dr. Lizzie G.is the best! So caring, compassionate, thorough, really listens to concerns and addresses them on the spot. Great sense of humor too!
Verified PatientJanuary 29, 2023
5.0
Dr. G took the time to explain to us all about baby's progress and what we can expect after her shots.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Lizzie Giangreco, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lizzie Giangreco, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
