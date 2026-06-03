Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Pediatrics
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 858-521-2008
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Lizzie C. Giangreco, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Jennie Ou, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I am currently only accepting newborn patients.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1568471837
Insurance plans accepted
Lizzie C. Giangreco, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
42 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Dr. Giangreco is very thorough. Speaks quickly because she wants to get a lot of information in the short time we have together. We appreciate Dr. G.
Verified Patient
April 17, 2026
5.0
Best doctor
Verified Patient
March 9, 2026
5.0
Always a pleasure to see Dr G
Verified Patient
March 8, 2026
5.0
Dr G is so nice and wonderful with my daughter. She empowered her to learn about her own health and gave her compassion and kindness.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lizzie C. Giangreco, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lizzie C. Giangreco, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.