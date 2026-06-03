About Lizzie C. Giangreco, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Jennie Ou, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I am currently only accepting newborn patients.

Age: 54

In practice since: 2004

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Gee-N-greko

Languages: Spanish

Education Baylor College of Medicine : Internship

Baylor College of Medicine : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Medical School



Areas of focus Asthma

Colic

Eczema

Wart treatment

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.