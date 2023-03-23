Ratings and reviews

Verified Patient March 23, 2023 5.0 We love Dr. Ou and are happy to be back with her after we left due to our insurance changing.

Verified Patient December 29, 2022 5.0 Dr. Ou was incredibly patient and sweet with my girls. She explained things well including to my girls. I also appreciated her taking my concerns seriously of my youngest daughter's battle with allergies and taking the next steps to get her tested. Love this doctor!

Verified Patient December 29, 2022 5.0 Doctor was incredibly sweet, patient and explained things well to both myself and my girls.