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Jennie C. Ou, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 858-521-2008

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Pediatrics

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 858-521-2008

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

About Jennie C. Ou, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Lizzie Giangreco, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I love caring for and spending time with kids. Each child is an amazing individual and my goal is to work together with families to promote healthy growth and development through the years.

Age: 51
In practice since: 2004
Gender: Female

Education

University of California, Irvine: Residency
University of California, Irvine: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1063424273

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jennie C. Ou, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

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Lizzie C. Giangreco, MD

4.9

San Diego

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.