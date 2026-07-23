Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Pediatrics
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 858-521-2008
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
About Jennie C. Ou, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Lizzie Giangreco, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I love caring for and spending time with kids. Each child is an amazing individual and my goal is to work together with families to promote healthy growth and development through the years.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Asthma
- Nutrition
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1063424273
Insurance plans accepted
Jennie C. Ou, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennie C. Ou, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennie C. Ou, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.