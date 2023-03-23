Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
About Jennie Ou, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Lizzie Giangreco, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I love caring for and spending time with kids. Each child is an amazing individual and my goal is to work together with families to promote healthy growth and development through the years.
Age:48
In practice since:2004
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Mandarin
Education
University of California, Irvine:Residency
University of California, Irvine:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Asthma
- Nutrition
- Weight management
Ratings and reviews
4.8
46 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMarch 23, 2023
5.0
We love Dr. Ou and are happy to be back with her after we left due to our insurance changing.
Verified PatientDecember 29, 2022
5.0
Dr. Ou was incredibly patient and sweet with my girls. She explained things well including to my girls. I also appreciated her taking my concerns seriously of my youngest daughter's battle with allergies and taking the next steps to get her tested. Love this doctor!
Verified PatientDecember 29, 2022
5.0
Doctor was incredibly sweet, patient and explained things well to both myself and my girls.
Verified PatientDecember 21, 2022
5.0
Dr. Ou is an excellent doctor. Not only is she competent in what she knows, she is also very empathetic and will listen to the patient's concerns.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jennie Ou, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennie Ou, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
