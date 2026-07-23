About Jennie C. Ou, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Lizzie Giangreco, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I love caring for and spending time with kids. Each child is an amazing individual and my goal is to work together with families to promote healthy growth and development through the years.

Age: 51

In practice since: 2004

Gender: Female



Education University of California, Irvine : Residency

University of California, Irvine : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Medical School



Areas of focus Allergy testing

Allergy treatment

Asthma

Nutrition

Weight management

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.