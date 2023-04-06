Provider Image

Marianito Sevilla, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 5
Virtual visits available
  1. Marianito Sevilla, MD
    2340 E 8th St
    Suite D
    National City, CA 91950
    619-470-7007

About Marianito Sevilla, MD

Age:
 74
In practice since:
 1986
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Tagalog/Filipino
Education
Northeastern Hospital of Philadelphia:
 Residency
UPMC McKeesport Hospital:
 Internship
University of Santo Tomas (Philippines):
 Medical School
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1760574727

Marianito Sevilla, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.6
32 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.5
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
April 6, 2023
3.8
Good experience!
Verified Patient
April 5, 2023
5.0
Good!
Verified Patient
April 5, 2023
5.0
OK.
Verified Patient
April 4, 2023
5.0
Good experience.
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel recognitions
Marianito Sevilla, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.