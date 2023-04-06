Medical Doctor
Family medicine
Insurance
Marianito Sevilla, MD
2340 E 8th St
Suite D
National City, CA 91950
About Marianito Sevilla, MD
Age:74
In practice since:1986
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Tagalog/Filipino
Education
Northeastern Hospital of Philadelphia:Residency
UPMC McKeesport Hospital:Internship
University of Santo Tomas (Philippines):Medical School
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Geriatrics
- Immigration physicals
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1760574727
Insurance plans accepted
Marianito Sevilla, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.6
32 ratings
Patient reviews
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Marianito Sevilla, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
