Mariusz W. Wysoczanski, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Mariusz W. Wysoczanski, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Heart and Wellness Center
1415 East 8th Street
Unit 3
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
619-434-4288
Fax: 619-434-4315
Heart and Wellness Center
754 Medical Center Court
Suite 101
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
619-434-4288
Fax: 619-434-4315
Heart and Wellness Center
220 West Main Street
Unit 103
El Cajon, CA 92020
Get directions
619-434-4288
Fax: 619-434-4315
Care schedule
Heart and Wellness Center
1415 East 8th Street
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
Heart and Wellness Center
754 Medical Center Court
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
Heart and Wellness Center
220 West Main Street
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Mariusz W. Wysoczanski, MD
I am a board-certified cardiologist who subspecializes in heart failure. I was inspired to pursue medicine during my youth to advance the quality of life for individuals suffering from ailments. As a former personal trainer and amateur bodybuilder, my interest in exercise physiology encouraged curiosity in the cardiovascular system. I completed my medical and cardiology training at Beth Israel Medical Center and remained there for additional training in heart failure. I have enjoyed co-authoring several published studies as well as a book chapter in echocardiography and heart failure. Currently, I am quintuple board certified and apply various skills to diagnose and treat cardiovascular diseases.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Advanced heart failure management
- Atrial fibrillation
- Cardiac calcium scoring
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cardiopulmonary support (CPS)
- Chemical stress test
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic heart failure
- Computed tomography (CT) scan
- Computed tomography angiography (CTA)
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Hypertension
- Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA)
- Nuclear medicine studies
- Pulmonary hypertension
- Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)
- Treadmill in office
- Ultrasound in office
- Vascular (venous) ultrasound
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1659535656
Insurance plans accepted
Mariusz W. Wysoczanski, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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