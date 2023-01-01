About Mariusz Wysoczanski, MD

I am a board-certified cardiologist who subspecializes in heart failure. I was inspired to pursue medicine during my youth to advance the quality of life for individuals suffering from ailments. As a former personal trainer and amateur bodybuilder, my interest in exercise physiology encouraged curiosity in the cardiovascular system. I completed my medical and cardiology training at Beth Israel Medical Center and remained there for additional training in heart failure. I have enjoyed co-authoring several published studies as well as a book chapter in echocardiography and heart failure. Currently, I am quintuple board certified and apply various skills to diagnose and treat cardiovascular diseases. I serve as the medical director of heart failure at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, where I spearhead the team in creating a heart failure center of excellence.

Age: 44

In practice since: 2014

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: vy so chan ski

Languages: English , Polish

Education Beth Israel Medical Center : Internship

Beth Israel Medical Center : Residency

Beth Israel Medical Center : Fellowship

Poznan University of Medical Science : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



