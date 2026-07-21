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Mariusz W. Wysoczanski, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Heart and Wellness Center

619-434-4288
Fax: 619-434-4315

1415 East 8th Street
Unit 3
National City, CA 91950

Heart and Wellness Center

619-434-4288
Fax: 619-434-4315

754 Medical Center Court
Suite 101
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Heart and Wellness Center

619-434-4288
Fax: 619-434-4315

220 West Main Street
Unit 103
El Cajon, CA 92020

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Heart and Wellness Center

    1415 East 8th Street
    Unit 3
    National City, CA 91950
    Get directions

    619-434-4288
    Fax: 619-434-4315

  2. Heart and Wellness Center

    754 Medical Center Court
    Suite 101
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-434-4288
    Fax: 619-434-4315

  3. Heart and Wellness Center

    220 West Main Street
    Unit 103
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    Get directions

    619-434-4288
    Fax: 619-434-4315

Care schedule

Heart and Wellness Center

1415 East 8th Street

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

Heart and Wellness Center

754 Medical Center Court

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Heart and Wellness Center

220 West Main Street

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Mariusz W. Wysoczanski, MD

I am a board-certified cardiologist who subspecializes in heart failure. I was inspired to pursue medicine during my youth to advance the quality of life for individuals suffering from ailments. As a former personal trainer and amateur bodybuilder, my interest in exercise physiology encouraged curiosity in the cardiovascular system. I completed my medical and cardiology training at Beth Israel Medical Center and remained there for additional training in heart failure. I have enjoyed co-authoring several published studies as well as a book chapter in echocardiography and heart failure. Currently, I am quintuple board certified and apply various skills to diagnose and treat cardiovascular diseases.

Age: 47
In practice since: 2014
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: vy so chan ski

Education

Beth Israel Medical Center: Internship
Beth Israel Medical Center: Residency
Beth Israel Medical Center: Fellowship
Poznan University of Medical Science: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1659535656

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Mariusz W. Wysoczanski, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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