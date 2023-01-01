Mariusz Wysoczanski, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Insurance
Mariusz Wysoczanski, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 754 Medical Center Ct
Suite 101
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
Heart and Wellness Center502 Euclid Ave
Suite 104
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
About Mariusz Wysoczanski, MD
I am a board-certified cardiologist who subspecializes in heart failure. I was inspired to pursue medicine during my youth to advance the quality of life for individuals suffering from ailments. As a former personal trainer and amateur bodybuilder, my interest in exercise physiology encouraged curiosity in the cardiovascular system. I completed my medical and cardiology training at Beth Israel Medical Center and remained there for additional training in heart failure. I have enjoyed co-authoring several published studies as well as a book chapter in echocardiography and heart failure. Currently, I am quintuple board certified and apply various skills to diagnose and treat cardiovascular diseases. I serve as the medical director of heart failure at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, where I spearhead the team in creating a heart failure center of excellence.
Age:44
In practice since:2014
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:vy so chan ski
Languages:English, Polish
Education
Beth Israel Medical Center:Internship
Beth Israel Medical Center:Residency
Beth Israel Medical Center:Fellowship
Poznan University of Medical Science:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Advanced heart failure management
- Atrial fibrillation
- Cardiac calcium scoring
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cardiopulmonary support (CPS)
- Chemical stress test
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic heart failure
- Computed tomography (CT) scan
- Computed tomography angiography (CTA)
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Hypertension
- Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA)
- Nuclear medicine studies
- Pulmonary hypertension
- Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)
- Vascular (venous) ultrasound
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1659535656
Insurance plans accepted
Mariusz Wysoczanski, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Mariusz Wysoczanski, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mariusz Wysoczanski, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Mariusz Wysoczanski, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mariusz Wysoczanski, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.