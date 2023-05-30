About Mark Jabro, MD

"If we could give every individual the right amount of nourishment and exercise, not too little and not too much, we would have found the safest way to health." - Hippocrates I am grateful for the opportunity to practice in a field where I can positively touch people's lives and integrate my love of humanity and science. In my spare time I enjoy spending time with my family, traveling and athletics.

Age: 58

In practice since: 1995

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of Iowa : Medical School

Oregon Health Sciences University : Internship

Oregon Health Sciences University : Residency



Areas of focus Cholesterol management

Nutrition

Preventive medicine

Smoking cessation techniques

Sports medicine

Weight management

Wellness programs

NPI 1326058330