Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
About Mark Jabro, MD
"If we could give every individual the right amount of nourishment and exercise, not too little and not too much, we would have found the safest way to health." - Hippocrates I am grateful for the opportunity to practice in a field where I can positively touch people's lives and integrate my love of humanity and science. In my spare time I enjoy spending time with my family, traveling and athletics.
Age:58
In practice since:1995
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Iowa:Medical School
Oregon Health Sciences University:Internship
Oregon Health Sciences University:Residency
Areas of focus
- Cholesterol management
- Nutrition
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
Ratings and reviews
4.8
263 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
Dr Jabro is a caring attentive man.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Probably one of the best Dr. Visits I have experienced in my whole life. This Dr. Answered every question I had and listened to all my concerns. I have never had a Dr. Be that thorough with me and my health before. Alma the staff member that took my vitals was also great. Amazing team.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Even though he has limited time with each patient, Dr. Jabro listened to all my concerns, gave good feedback and advise, and never made me feel rushed. Thank you!
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
Amazing doc. Wild wait time for a visit.
Special recognitions
Over 250 recognitions
Mark Jabro, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark Jabro, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
