Putting his heart health first
What Derek Danziger thought was exhaustion quickly turned into something more serious.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine
300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
858-499-2703
Fax: 619-446-1742
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine
8975 Balboa Ave
Building C, Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-499-2710
Fax: 858-262-8663
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine
300 Fir Street
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine
8975 Balboa Ave
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
"If we could give every individual the right amount of nourishment and exercise, not too little and not too much, we would have found the safest way to health." - Hippocrates I am grateful for the opportunity to practice in a field where I can positively touch people's lives and integrate my love of humanity and science. In my spare time I enjoy spending time with my family, traveling and athletics.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1326058330
Mark N. Jabro, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
277 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Dr. Jabro has always been a concerned and involved physician. I am happy for his new focus and will miss him.
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Dr. Jabro is very knowledgeable and takes the time to make sure I'm fully informed. He also takes time before the appointment to familiarize himself with my history.
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
5.0
Dr Jabro is outstanding . Very competent and caring Though saddened to hear that he will be begging a new level of care in Sept, I am happy for him and appreciate his informing me and setting up an new Primary Care MD for me
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
5.0
He has been the best most efficient Doctor I have been with in the last 20 years..I am so upset that he will not be my primary doctor anymore
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Mark N. Jabro, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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