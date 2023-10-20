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Mark N. Jabro, MD

4.9

277 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2703
Fax: 619-446-1742

300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101

Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2710
Fax: 858-262-8663

8975 Balboa Ave
Building C, Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine

    300 Fir Street
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions

    858-499-2703
    Fax: 619-446-1742

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine

    8975 Balboa Ave
    Building C, Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-499-2710
    Fax: 858-262-8663

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine

300 Fir Street

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine

8975 Balboa Ave

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Mark N. Jabro, MD

"If we could give every individual the right amount of nourishment and exercise, not too little and not too much, we would have found the safest way to health." - Hippocrates I am grateful for the opportunity to practice in a field where I can positively touch people's lives and integrate my love of humanity and science. In my spare time I enjoy spending time with my family, traveling and athletics.

Age: 61
In practice since: 1995
Gender: Male

Education

University of Iowa: Medical School
Oregon Health Sciences University: Internship
Oregon Health Sciences University: Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1326058330

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Mark N. Jabro, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

277 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Dr. Jabro has always been a concerned and involved physician. I am happy for his new focus and will miss him.

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

Dr. Jabro is very knowledgeable and takes the time to make sure I'm fully informed. He also takes time before the appointment to familiarize himself with my history.

Verified Patient

June 12, 2026

5.0

Dr Jabro is outstanding . Very competent and caring Though saddened to hear that he will be begging a new level of care in Sept, I am happy for him and appreciate his informing me and setting up an new Primary Care MD for me

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

5.0

He has been the best most efficient Doctor I have been with in the last 20 years..I am so upset that he will not be my primary doctor anymore

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Mark N. Jabro, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.