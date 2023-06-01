Mark Schultzel, MD
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery
Upper extremity
Insurance
Location and phone
United Medical Doctors3750 Convoy St
Suite 201
San Diego, CA 92111
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Mark Schultzel, MD
During a childhood trip to a mountainous region of Thailand, my twin brother (also a surgeon here at Sharp) and I visited a Hmong village, where we met children who were suffering from starvation and illness. I felt saddened by their struggles yet inspired by their resilience, and I decided that if I could become a physician, perhaps I could improve the quality of life of these kids and those suffering around me. My patient care philosophy is to treat patients with the compassion and empathy I would give my family and friends, and to employ evidence-based medicine and a team-based approach to cutting-edge surgical care. I had a small-town upbringing, which instilled in me strong family and community values. This, combined with extensive international travel during my growing years, has shaped my character and contributed to my understanding of patients from all walks of life. Being multilingual and understanding others’ cultures has taught me how to better empathize with patients and to create a more trusting doctor-patient relationship. In my spare time, I enjoy playing kendo (Japanese fencing), traveling to far destinations, scuba diving, surfing and spending time with friends and family. I also enjoy medical volunteering.
Age:40
In practice since:2019
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Japanese, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of Missouri, Kansas City:Residency
Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adhesive capsulitis
- Biceps tendon rupture
- Biceps tenodesis
- Carpal tunnel
- Elbow arthroplasty
- Fracture management
- Hand surgery
- Labral repair
- Labral tear repair
- LGBTQ health
- Nerve repair
- Orthopedic surgery
- Reverse total shoulder
- Rotator cuff repair
- Separated shoulder
- Shoulder and clavical fracture
- Shoulder arthroplasty
- Shoulder arthroscopy
- Shoulder dislocations
- Shoulder osteoarthritis
- Tendon repair
- Total shoulder
- Upper extremity joint replacement
- Upper extremity surgery
NPI
1689990913
Insurance plans accepted
Mark Schultzel, MD, accepts 46 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
54 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 1, 2023
5.0
Staff & doctor listened to my whining patiently like a mother to a two-year-old that skinned his knee.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Last apt unless pain returns
Verified PatientMarch 21, 2023
5.0
Outstanding to see x-ray that show where my pain and inflammation issues are located.
Verified PatientFebruary 13, 2023
5.0
Best shoulder surgeon, EVER!
Special recognitions
