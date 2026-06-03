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Mark Schultzel, MD

4.9

88 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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United Medical Doctors

858-526-3842

3750 Convoy St
Suite 201
San Diego, CA 92111

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Location and phone

  1. United Medical Doctors

    3750 Convoy St
    Suite 201
    San Diego, CA 92111
    Get directions

    858-526-3842

Care schedule

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About Mark Schultzel, MD

During a childhood trip to a mountainous region of Thailand, my twin brother (also a surgeon here at Sharp) and I visited a Hmong village, where we met children who were suffering from starvation and illness. I felt saddened by their struggles yet inspired by their resilience, and I decided that if I could become a physician, perhaps I could improve the quality of life of these kids and those suffering around me. My patient care philosophy is to treat patients with the compassion and empathy I would give my family and friends, and to employ evidence-based medicine and a team-based approach to cutting-edge surgical care. I had a small-town upbringing, which instilled in me strong family and community values. This, combined with extensive international travel during my growing years, has shaped my character and contributed to my understanding of patients from all walks of life. Being multilingual and understanding others’ cultures has taught me how to better empathize with patients and to create a more trusting doctor-patient relationship. In my spare time, I enjoy playing kendo (Japanese fencing), traveling to far destinations, scuba diving, surfing and spending time with friends and family. I also enjoy medical volunteering.

Age: 43
In practice since: 2019
Gender: Male
Languages: Japanese, Spanish

Education

University of California, San Diego: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Internship
University of Missouri, Kansas City: Residency
Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1689990913

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Mark Schultzel, MD, accepts 41 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

88 ratings

Patient ratings

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

5.0

I absolutely LOVE Dr. Schultzel. He is caring, friendly, professional, knowledgeable!

Verified Patient

May 13, 2026

5.0

Dr. Schultzel was incredibly thorough & did a very comprehensive exam. I had pain for months and he correctly treated me and I've been painfree since.

Verified Patient

April 28, 2026

5.0

Dr. Schultzel is a gem. He performed 2 ankle surgeries for me - repair & hardware removal. He is a stellar physician/surgeon and a very decent human.

Verified Patient

April 10, 2026

5.0

The Dr is well informed and concerned about me

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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