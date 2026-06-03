Inspiring athletes and attendees at Super Girl Surf Fest
Sharp’s partnership with San Diego’s Super Girl Surf Festival marks a pivotal moment in women’s sports.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
United Medical Doctors
3750 Convoy St
Suite 201
San Diego, CA 92111
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During a childhood trip to a mountainous region of Thailand, my twin brother (also a surgeon here at Sharp) and I visited a Hmong village, where we met children who were suffering from starvation and illness. I felt saddened by their struggles yet inspired by their resilience, and I decided that if I could become a physician, perhaps I could improve the quality of life of these kids and those suffering around me. My patient care philosophy is to treat patients with the compassion and empathy I would give my family and friends, and to employ evidence-based medicine and a team-based approach to cutting-edge surgical care. I had a small-town upbringing, which instilled in me strong family and community values. This, combined with extensive international travel during my growing years, has shaped my character and contributed to my understanding of patients from all walks of life. Being multilingual and understanding others’ cultures has taught me how to better empathize with patients and to create a more trusting doctor-patient relationship. In my spare time, I enjoy playing kendo (Japanese fencing), traveling to far destinations, scuba diving, surfing and spending time with friends and family. I also enjoy medical volunteering.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1689990913
Mark Schultzel, MD, accepts 41 health insurance plans.
4.9
88 ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
5.0
I absolutely LOVE Dr. Schultzel. He is caring, friendly, professional, knowledgeable!
Verified Patient
May 13, 2026
5.0
Dr. Schultzel was incredibly thorough & did a very comprehensive exam. I had pain for months and he correctly treated me and I've been painfree since.
Verified Patient
April 28, 2026
5.0
Dr. Schultzel is a gem. He performed 2 ankle surgeries for me - repair & hardware removal. He is a stellar physician/surgeon and a very decent human.
Verified Patient
April 10, 2026
5.0
The Dr is well informed and concerned about me
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark Schultzel, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Mark Schultzel, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Sharp’s partnership with San Diego’s Super Girl Surf Festival marks a pivotal moment in women’s sports.
After traveling the Pacific Rim extensively as a child, patients now cross the Pacific Ocean to visit Dr. Mark Schultzel, an orthopedic surgeon at Sharp.
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