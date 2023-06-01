About Mark Schultzel, MD

During a childhood trip to a mountainous region of Thailand, my twin brother (also a surgeon here at Sharp) and I visited a Hmong village, where we met children who were suffering from starvation and illness. I felt saddened by their struggles yet inspired by their resilience, and I decided that if I could become a physician, perhaps I could improve the quality of life of these kids and those suffering around me. My patient care philosophy is to treat patients with the compassion and empathy I would give my family and friends, and to employ evidence-based medicine and a team-based approach to cutting-edge surgical care. I had a small-town upbringing, which instilled in me strong family and community values. This, combined with extensive international travel during my growing years, has shaped my character and contributed to my understanding of patients from all walks of life. Being multilingual and understanding others’ cultures has taught me how to better empathize with patients and to create a more trusting doctor-patient relationship. In my spare time, I enjoy playing kendo (Japanese fencing), traveling to far destinations, scuba diving, surfing and spending time with friends and family. I also enjoy medical volunteering.

Age: 40

In practice since: 2019

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Japanese , Spanish

Education University of California, San Diego : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of Missouri, Kansas City : Residency

Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic : Fellowship



