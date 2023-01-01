Nassir Azimi, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. La Mesa Cardiac Center
    5565 Grossmont Center Dr
    Suite 3-444
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions
    619-567-7400

About Nassir Azimi, MD

My mother was an inspirational woman who went to medical school despite challenges, and became a successful physician. Since the age of nine, I haven't entertained any other career. I am an internist, cardiologist, interventional cardiologist and peripheral vascular specialist. Although I have expertise in cardiovascular medicine, I do not see myself as treating any one organ system. I focus on the whole person, rather than any parts. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family and writing poetry and prose.
Age:
 53
In practice since:
 2005
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 A-zee-mee
Languages: 
English, Urdu, Spanish, Farsi
Education
Yale University:
 Fellowship
University of Colorado:
 Residency
University of Colorado:
 Internship
Dartmouth Medical School:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1366438764

Insurance plans accepted

Nassir Azimi, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 100 recognitions
Nassir Azimi, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nassir Azimi, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.