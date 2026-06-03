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Nassir A. Azimi, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiology

Cardiovascular disease

(board certified)

Interventional cardiology

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Azimi Cardiovascular Institute

619-567-7400
Fax: 877-939-9674

8911 La Mesa Boulevard
Suite 101
La Mesa, CA 91942

La Mesa Cardiac Center

619-567-7400

5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 3-444
La Mesa, CA 91942

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Azimi Cardiovascular Institute

    8911 La Mesa Boulevard
    Suite 101
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-567-7400
    Fax: 877-939-9674

  2. La Mesa Cardiac Center

    5565 Grossmont Center Dr
    Suite 3-444
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-567-7400

Care schedule

Azimi Cardiovascular Institute

8911 La Mesa Boulevard

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    Monday

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    Friday

About Nassir A. Azimi, MD

My mother was an inspirational woman who went to medical school despite challenges, and became a successful physician. Since the age of nine, I haven't entertained any other career. I am an internist, cardiologist, interventional cardiologist and peripheral vascular specialist. Although I have expertise in cardiovascular medicine, I do not see myself as treating any one organ system. I focus on the whole person, rather than any parts. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family and writing poetry and prose.

Age: 56
In practice since: 2005
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: A-zee-mee

Education

Yale University: Fellowship
University of Colorado: Residency
University of Colorado: Internship
Dartmouth Medical School: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1366438764

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Nassir A. Azimi, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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