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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Interventional cardiology
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Interventional cardiology
(board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Azimi Cardiovascular Institute
8911 La Mesa Boulevard
Suite 101
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-567-7400
Fax: 877-939-9674
La Mesa Cardiac Center
5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 3-444
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
Azimi Cardiovascular Institute
8911 La Mesa Boulevard
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My mother was an inspirational woman who went to medical school despite challenges, and became a successful physician. Since the age of nine, I haven't entertained any other career. I am an internist, cardiologist, interventional cardiologist and peripheral vascular specialist. Although I have expertise in cardiovascular medicine, I do not see myself as treating any one organ system. I focus on the whole person, rather than any parts. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family and writing poetry and prose.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1366438764
Nassir A. Azimi, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.
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Nassir A. Azimi, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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