About Nassir Azimi, MD

My mother was an inspirational woman who went to medical school despite challenges, and became a successful physician. Since the age of nine, I haven't entertained any other career. I am an internist, cardiologist, interventional cardiologist and peripheral vascular specialist. Although I have expertise in cardiovascular medicine, I do not see myself as treating any one organ system. I focus on the whole person, rather than any parts. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family and writing poetry and prose.

Age: 53

In practice since: 2005

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: A-zee-mee

Languages: English , Urdu , Spanish , Farsi

Education Yale University : Fellowship

University of Colorado : Residency

University of Colorado : Internship

Dartmouth Medical School : Medical School



