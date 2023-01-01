Nassir Azimi, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Location and phone
La Mesa Cardiac Center5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 3-444
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Nassir Azimi, MD
My mother was an inspirational woman who went to medical school despite challenges, and became a successful physician. Since the age of nine, I haven't entertained any other career. I am an internist, cardiologist, interventional cardiologist and peripheral vascular specialist. Although I have expertise in cardiovascular medicine, I do not see myself as treating any one organ system. I focus on the whole person, rather than any parts. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family and writing poetry and prose.
Age:53
In practice since:2005
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:A-zee-mee
Languages:English, Urdu, Spanish, Farsi
Education
Yale University:Fellowship
University of Colorado:Residency
University of Colorado:Internship
Dartmouth Medical School:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Angioplasty (laser-assisted)
- Angioplasty (PTCA balloon procedure)
- Atherectomy
- Balloon valvuloplasty
- Bio-absorbable coronary stent replacement
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cardiopulmonary support (CPS)
- Carotid and arch vascular exams
- Chemical stress test
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic heart failure
- Computed tomography (CT) scan
- Drug-eluting stent (DES)
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Intra-aortic balloon pump
- Nuclear medicine studies
- Percutaneous cardiac intervention
- Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI)
- Percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA)
- Peripheral ultrafiltration
- Peripheral vascular disease
- Renal artery angioplasty/stent
- Rotablator® rotational atherectomy
- Simple ASD closure
- Stent
- Thrombectomy
- Thrombolysis
- Tilt table test
- Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)
- Upper and lower extremity arterial and venous exams
- Vena cava filter insertion
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1366438764
Insurance plans accepted
Nassir Azimi, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Nassir Azimi, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nassir Azimi, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
