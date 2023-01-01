Neil Choplin, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Neil Choplin, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Neil Choplin, MD
I strive to provide the highest quality ophthalmology services and care.
Age:71
In practice since:1995
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Nassau Hospital:Residency
Long Island Jewish Medical Center:Internship
Wills Eye Hospital:Fellowship
New York Medical College:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Glaucoma
- Intraocular lens (IOL)
- Pterygium surgery
- Tear duct surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1144205642
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Neil Choplin, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Neil Choplin, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Neil Choplin, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Neil Choplin, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.