About Neil Choplin, MD

I strive to provide the highest quality ophthalmology services and care.

Age: 71

In practice since: 1995

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Nassau Hospital : Residency

Long Island Jewish Medical Center : Internship

Wills Eye Hospital : Fellowship

New York Medical College : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Glaucoma

Intraocular lens (IOL)

Pterygium surgery

Tear duct surgery

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.