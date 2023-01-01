Parmela Sawhney, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Parmela Sawhney, MD
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 5
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
- 705 Palm Ave
Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Parmela Sawhney, MD1222 1st St
Suite 6
Coronado, CA 92118
About Parmela Sawhney, MD
I strive to provide quality, holistic and personal health care.
Age:70
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Modesto City Hospital:Internship
University of California, San Francisco:Medical School
Stanislaus Medical Center:Internship
Santa Rosa Health Care Corporation:Residency
Areas of focus
- Abuse (adult)
- Abuse (child)
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Biofeedback
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Complementary therapies
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Eating disorders
- Fibromyalgia
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Nutrition
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Weight management
NPI
1649364720
Insurance plans accepted
Parmela Sawhney, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Parmela Sawhney, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
