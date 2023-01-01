Parmela Sawhney, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 5
Virtual visits available
  1. 705 Palm Ave
    Imperial Beach, CA 91932
    619-423-3774
  2. Parmela Sawhney, MD
    1222 1st St
    Suite 6
    Coronado, CA 92118
    619-435-4488

About Parmela Sawhney, MD

I strive to provide quality, holistic and personal health care.
Age:
 70
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
Modesto City Hospital:
 Internship
University of California, San Francisco:
 Medical School
Stanislaus Medical Center:
 Internship
Santa Rosa Health Care Corporation:
 Residency
Areas of focus
NPI
1649364720

Parmela Sawhney, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Guardian Angel recognitions
Parmela Sawhney, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Parmela Sawhney, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
