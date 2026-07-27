Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Children's Primary Care Medical Group
7910 Frost St
Suite 400
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-495-0500
Fax: 858-560-4279
About Patricia P. Juarez, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Eating disorders
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Growth problems
- Nutrition
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1205807229
Insurance plans accepted
Patricia P. Juarez, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Patricia P. Juarez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Patricia P. Juarez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.