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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
General surgery
(board certified)
Vascular surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
General surgery
(board certified)
Vascular surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Chula Vista Care Clinic - Vascular
765 Medical Center Court
Suite 210
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600
Get directions
619-502-3180
Fax: 619-502-4051
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Wound Healing Center
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
Level A
La Mesa, CA 91942-3019
Get directions
619-740-4160
Fax: 619-740-4380
Vascular Associates of San Diego
8860 Center Drive
Suite 450
La Mesa, CA 91942-7001
Get directions
619-460-6200
Fax: 619-460-6262
Vascular Associates of San Diego
8860 Center Drive
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Choosing to become a physician was the harder path but it allowed me the opportunity to help my fellow man and enter the place where my passion for science had the most practical application. My goal is to deliver honest, compassionate and competent care to each vascular surgery patient in a timely manner. I enjoy taking the time to educate and develop a care plan that is in alignment with the patient's goals. Outside of work, I love family time, running, biking and baseball.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1215185244
Patrick R. Cook, DO, accepts 32 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Patrick R. Cook, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Patrick R. Cook, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Patrick R. Cook, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.