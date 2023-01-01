Patrick Cook, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
General surgery (board certified)
Vascular surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Vascular Associates of San Diego8860 Center Dr
Suite 450
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Patrick Cook, DO
Choosing to become a physician was the harder path but it allowed me the opportunity to help my fellow man and enter the place where my passion for science had the most practical application. My goal is to deliver honest, compassionate and competent care to each vascular surgery patient in a timely manner. I enjoy taking the time to educate and develop a care plan that is in alignment with the patient's goals. Outside of work, I love family time, running, biking and baseball.
Age:52
Languages:English
Education
Western University of Health Sciences:Medical School
William Beaumont Army Medical Center:Internship
William Beaumont Army Medical Center:Residency
Scripps Green Hospital:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Aortic aneurysm repair
- Aortobifemoral bypass grafting
- Bloodless medicine
- Carotid endarterectomy
- CryoPlasty®
- Dialysis access graft
- Endovascular vein harvesting
- Femoral popliteal bypass
- Greenfield filter
- Hemodialysis access maintenance
- Intravascular treatment of occlusive disease
- Laparoscopic treatment of GERD (reflux)
- Laser surgery - varicose/spider veins
- Lysis therapy for deep vein thrombosis
- Minimally invasive surgery
- Peripheral arterial bypass
- Peripheral vascular disease
- Portal hypertension shunts
- Renal artery angioplasty/stent
- Sclerotherapy
- Varicose/spider veins
- Vein harvesting
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1215185244
Insurance plans accepted
Patrick Cook, DO, accepts 36 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Patrick Cook, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
