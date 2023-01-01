Provider Image

Patrick Cook, DO

Doctor of Osteopathy
General surgery (board certified)
Vascular surgery (board certified)
  1. Vascular Associates of San Diego
    8860 Center Dr
    Suite 450
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    619-460-6200

About Patrick Cook, DO

Choosing to become a physician was the harder path but it allowed me the opportunity to help my fellow man and enter the place where my passion for science had the most practical application. My goal is to deliver honest, compassionate and competent care to each vascular surgery patient in a timely manner. I enjoy taking the time to educate and develop a care plan that is in alignment with the patient's goals. Outside of work, I love family time, running, biking and baseball.
Age:
 52
Languages: 
English
Education
Western University of Health Sciences:
 Medical School
William Beaumont Army Medical Center:
 Internship
William Beaumont Army Medical Center:
 Residency
Scripps Green Hospital:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1215185244

