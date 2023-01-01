About Patrick Cook, DO

Choosing to become a physician was the harder path but it allowed me the opportunity to help my fellow man and enter the place where my passion for science had the most practical application. My goal is to deliver honest, compassionate and competent care to each vascular surgery patient in a timely manner. I enjoy taking the time to educate and develop a care plan that is in alignment with the patient's goals. Outside of work, I love family time, running, biking and baseball.

Age: 52

Languages: English

Education Western University of Health Sciences : Medical School

William Beaumont Army Medical Center : Internship

William Beaumont Army Medical Center : Residency

Scripps Green Hospital : Fellowship



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.