Priyanga Jayakumar, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo
    16899 W Bernardo Dr
    San Diego, CA 92127
    858-499-2705
    Fax: 858-521-2019

About Priyanga Jayakumar, MD

Age:
 35
Gender:
 Female
Education
Thoothukudi Govt Medical College:
 Medical School
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Texas A&M College of Medicine:
 Residency
NPI
1972036879

