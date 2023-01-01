About Raed Al-Naser, MD

Choosing to become a physician was my way of working toward the betterment of others. I strive every day to treat my patients how I would like to be cared for. I believe that we all need to contribute to society in a positive and meaningful way. I recognize that each patient is different and may have different needs and preferences. Customizing the care plan for each individual is a core principle of my practice of medicine. I enjoy traveling with my family to continue to learn about different cultures and societies in my spare time. I also love soccer and if I have any opportunity to join the two together, it is pure joy.

Age: 55

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Raa-Ed Al Naasser

Languages: Arabic , English

Education St. Michael's Medical Center (Newark,NJ) : Internship

St. Michael's Medical Center (Newark,NJ) : Residency

St. Michael's Medical Center (Newark,NJ) : Fellowship

Jordan University of Science and Technology : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



