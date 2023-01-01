Raed Al-Naser, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Critical care medicine (board certified)
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
5525 Grossmont Center Drive5525 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 609
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Raed Al-Naser, MD
Choosing to become a physician was my way of working toward the betterment of others. I strive every day to treat my patients how I would like to be cared for. I believe that we all need to contribute to society in a positive and meaningful way. I recognize that each patient is different and may have different needs and preferences. Customizing the care plan for each individual is a core principle of my practice of medicine. I enjoy traveling with my family to continue to learn about different cultures and societies in my spare time. I also love soccer and if I have any opportunity to join the two together, it is pure joy.
Age:55
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Raa-Ed Al Naasser
Languages:Arabic, English
Education
St. Michael's Medical Center (Newark,NJ):Internship
St. Michael's Medical Center (Newark,NJ):Residency
St. Michael's Medical Center (Newark,NJ):Fellowship
Jordan University of Science and Technology:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Bronchiectasis
- Bronchoscopy
- Chronic cough
- COPD
- Critical care
- Cystic fibrosis
- Dyspnea
- Emphysema
- Lung cancer
- Pleural effusion
- Pneumonia
- Pulmonary arterial hypertension
- Pulmonary embolism
- Pulmonary fibrosis
- Pulmonary function testing
- Sarcoidosis
- Shortness of breath
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Thoracentesis
- Tuberculosis
NPI
1770589293
Insurance plans accepted
Raed Al-Naser, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Raed Al-Naser, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Raed Al-Naser, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
