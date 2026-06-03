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Raed A. Al-Naser, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pulmonary disease

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Raed Al-Naser, MD

619-589-9158
Fax: 619-462-0371

8851 Center Drive
Suite 304
La Mesa, CA 91942

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Location and phone

  1. Raed Al-Naser, MD

    8851 Center Drive
    Suite 304
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-589-9158
    Fax: 619-462-0371

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Raed A. Al-Naser, MD

Choosing to become a physician was my way of working toward the betterment of others. I strive every day to treat my patients how I would like to be cared for. I believe that we all need to contribute to society in a positive and meaningful way. I recognize that each patient is different and may have different needs and preferences. Customizing the care plan for each individual is a core principle of my practice of medicine. I enjoy traveling with my family to continue to learn about different cultures and societies in my spare time. I also love soccer and if I have any opportunity to join the two together, it is pure joy.

Age: 58
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Raa-Ed Al Naasser
Languages: Arabic

Education

St. Michael's Medical Center (Newark,NJ): Internship
St. Michael's Medical Center (Newark,NJ): Residency
St. Michael's Medical Center (Newark,NJ): Fellowship
Jordan University of Science and Technology: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1770589293

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Raed A. Al-Naser, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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