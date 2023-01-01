Richard Short, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
About Richard Short, MD
I provide the full range of primary medical care to infants, children and teens. Treating learning disabilities, behavior problems, attention deficit disorder and asthma are some of my special interests. I performs circumcisions and offer in-office hearing testing. I try to care for the whole patient, from birth through 18 years of age.
Age:71
In practice since:1990
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, Irvine:Internship
University of California, Irvine:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Adoption health care
- Allergy treatment
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Asthma
- Autism
- Behavior problems
- Chronic cough
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Colic
- Colitis
- Depression
- Down syndrome
- Eating disorders
- Eczema
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Esophageal reflux
- Growth problems
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Learning disabilities/dyslexia
- LGBTQ health
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Recurrent infections
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
NPI
1568552727
Insurance plans accepted
Richard Short, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Richard Short, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Richard Short, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
