About Richard Short, MD

I provide the full range of primary medical care to infants, children and teens. Treating learning disabilities, behavior problems, attention deficit disorder and asthma are some of my special interests. I performs circumcisions and offer in-office hearing testing. I try to care for the whole patient, from birth through 18 years of age.

Age: 71

In practice since: 1990

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of California, Irvine : Internship

University of California, Irvine : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Medical School



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.