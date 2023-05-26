Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Robert Gillespie, MD
My uncle was a pediatric cardiologist and my neighbor was a pediatrician. Their influence played a large role in my decision to become a physician. They both loved medicine and exposed me to that positive experience. Patients want a doctor who is knowledgeable but willing to listen. My job is to simply provide the patient with the information to make an informed decision. Building trust, which does not necessarily take an extended period of time, is the key to helping a patient make the correct informed decision. Trust starts with empathy and understanding. Outside of work, I enjoy golf, vigorous exercise, travel and spending time with my family — not necessarily in that order!
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Loyola University:Internship
Loyola University:Residency
University of Chicago:Medical School
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cardiac calcium scoring
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cardiopulmonary support (CPS)
- Chemical stress test
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic heart failure
- Computed tomography (CT) scan
- Computed tomography angiography (CTA)
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Nuclear medicine studies
- Peripheral ultrafiltration
- Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)
- Weight management
NPI
1740290873
Patient portal: FollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Robert Gillespie, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
148 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr.Gillispie is an excellent Doctor who communicates very well. His concern for my health is very obvious!
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Doctor are excellent!
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Dr. Gillespie provided excellent health care service. Very professional.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Dr. Gilespe was on time, friendly, and highly professional. He reviewed my records with special attention to a recent cardiac incident, asking questions about that incident and my current health. He told me what he was thinking and even called me a few minutes after I left the office to discuss one issue he had continued to mull over. I received excellent, thoughtful care and feel that my health is in good hands.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Robert Gillespie, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Robert Gillespie, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
