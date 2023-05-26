About Robert Gillespie, MD

My uncle was a pediatric cardiologist and my neighbor was a pediatrician. Their influence played a large role in my decision to become a physician. They both loved medicine and exposed me to that positive experience. Patients want a doctor who is knowledgeable but willing to listen. My job is to simply provide the patient with the information to make an informed decision. Building trust, which does not necessarily take an extended period of time, is the key to helping a patient make the correct informed decision. Trust starts with empathy and understanding. Outside of work, I enjoy golf, vigorous exercise, travel and spending time with my family — not necessarily in that order!

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Loyola University : Internship

Loyola University : Residency

University of Chicago : Medical School

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1740290873