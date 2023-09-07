From patient to med school graduate (video)

By The Health News Team | September 7, 2023

At age 20, Brandon Calvert was living under the threat of sudden death. But due to the care of cardiac specialists Dr. Robert Gillespie and Dr. Charles Athill, including minimally invasive surgery at Sharp Memorial Hospital to correct his irregular heart rhythm, Brandon is now living a very full life.

Inspired by Dr. Gillespie, Brandon dreamt of being just like him. Now 31 and in his fourth year of medical school, Brandon is well on his way to making that dream a reality.

"I always compare myself," says Brandon. "How far am I to knowing as much as Dr. G.? And the thing I'm realizing now is that every time I see him, he knows more. So I don't think there will ever be that time where I'll catch up. To learn from someone like that would be priceless."

Watch the video above to learn more about Brandon’s story.

Sharp logo

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Dr. Charles Athill

Dr. Charles Athill

Contributor

Dr. Charles Athill is a cardiologist and cardiac electrophysiologist affiliated with Sharp Community Medical Group, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Robert Gillespie

Dr. Robert Gillespie

Contributor

Dr. Robert Gillespie is a cardiologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Related topics

You might also like:

Dena Stark, Justin Rodriguez, Bridget Stephenson and Justin Werlick of Sharp HealthCare.
Substance use navigators vital in ending the opioid epidemic

At each of Sharp’s four acute care hospitals, a substance use navigator provides support and treatment options for individuals with substance use disorders.

Rafael Nenninger of San Diego and his family
Man who needed kidney and heart transplants now thrives

Rafael was hospitalized at Sharp for six months due to severe heart complications. He received kidney and heart transplants and is now recovering.

Heart doctors at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Women leading the way in cardiovascular medicine

Female physicians provide a unique perspective on women’s heart health.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up