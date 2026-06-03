Surabhi A. Khanna, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Rheumatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Surabhi A. Khanna, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Rheumatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
American Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates
4282 Genesee Avenue
Suite 302
San Diego, CA 92117
Get directions
858-284-0070
Fax: 858-284-0071
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Surabhi A. Khanna, MD
The Sharp Experience means being part of the Sharp community and it seems like a family outside of home.I feel fortunate to be able to make a difference and add value to my patients' lives. I am thankful to be able to do what I do. My mission is to provide patient-centric rheumatological care with unwavering dedication to improving the health and well-being of my patients. My promise to prioritize their health, treat with utmost transparency, and respect their valuable time, ensuring a positive and personalized experience throughout their journey. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time and being outdoors with my 3 kids and my very supportive husband.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Ankylosing spondylitis
- Bursitis
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Dermatomyositis
- Fibromyalgia
- Immunotherapy
- Inflammatory myopathy
- Lupus
- Osteoarthritis
- Osteoporosis
- Polymyositis
- Psoriatic arthritis
- Rheumatoid arthritis
- Scleroderma
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1124220157
Insurance plans accepted
Surabhi A. Khanna, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
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