The Sharp Experience means being part of the Sharp community and it seems like a family outside of home.I feel fortunate to be able to make a difference and add value to my patients' lives. I am thankful to be able to do what I do. My mission is to provide patient-centric rheumatological care with unwavering dedication to improving the health and well-being of my patients. My promise to prioritize their health, treat with utmost transparency, and respect their valuable time, ensuring a positive and personalized experience throughout their journey. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time and being outdoors with my 3 kids and my very supportive husband.

Age: 43

In practice since: 2022

Gender: Female



Education Maulana Azad Medical College (India) : Medical School

Good Samaritan Hospital : Residency

University of Pittsburgh : Fellowship

Good Samaritan Hospital : Internship



Areas of focus Ankylosing spondylitis

Bursitis

Chronic fatigue syndrome

Dermatomyositis

Fibromyalgia

Immunotherapy

Inflammatory myopathy

Lupus

Osteoarthritis

Osteoporosis

Polymyositis

Psoriatic arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis

Scleroderma

