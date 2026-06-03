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Surabhi A. Khanna, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Rheumatology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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American Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates

858-284-0070
Fax: 858-284-0071

4282 Genesee Avenue
Suite 302
San Diego, CA 92117

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. American Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates

    4282 Genesee Avenue
    Suite 302
    San Diego, CA 92117
    Get directions

    858-284-0070
    Fax: 858-284-0071

Care schedule

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About Surabhi A. Khanna, MD

The Sharp Experience means being part of the Sharp community and it seems like a family outside of home.I feel fortunate to be able to make a difference and add value to my patients' lives. I am thankful to be able to do what I do. My mission is to provide patient-centric rheumatological care with unwavering dedication to improving the health and well-being of my patients. My promise to prioritize their health, treat with utmost transparency, and respect their valuable time, ensuring a positive and personalized experience throughout their journey. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time and being outdoors with my 3 kids and my very supportive husband.

Age: 46
In practice since: 2022
Gender: Female

Education

Maulana Azad Medical College (India): Medical School
Good Samaritan Hospital: Residency
University of Pittsburgh: Fellowship
Good Samaritan Hospital: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1124220157

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Surabhi A. Khanna, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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