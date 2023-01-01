Surabhi Khanna, MD
Medical doctor
Medical doctor
Rheumatology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
3444 Kearny Villa Rd
Suite 400
San Diego, CA 92123
619-623-3000
Fax: 619-623-3001
765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 216
Chula Vista, CA 91911
619-623-3000
Fax: 619-623-3001
Care schedule
3444 Kearny Villa Rd
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
765 Medical Center Ct
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Surabhi Khanna, MD
The Sharp Experience means being part of the Sharp community and it seems like a family outside of home.I feel fortunate to be able to make a difference and add value to my patients' lives. I am thankful to be able to do what I do. My mission is to provide patient-centric rheumatological care with unwavering dedication to improving the health and well-being of my patients. My promise to prioritize their health, treat with utmost transparency, and respect their valuable time, ensuring a positive and personalized experience throughout their journey. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time and being outdoors with my 3 kids and my very supportive husband.
Age:43
In practice since:2022
Gender:Female
Education
Maulana Azad Medical College (India):Medical School
Good Samaritan Hospital:Residency
University of Pittsburgh:Fellowship
Good Samaritan Hospital:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Ankylosing spondylitis
- Bursitis
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Dermatomyositis
- Fibromyalgia
- Immunotherapy
- Inflammatory myopathy
- Lupus
- Osteoarthritis
- Osteoporosis
- Polymyositis
- Psoriatic arthritis
- Rheumatoid arthritis
- Scleroderma
NPI
1124220157
Insurance plans accepted
Surabhi Khanna, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Surabhi Khanna, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
