Surabhi Khanna, MD

Medical doctor
Rheumatology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. 3444 Kearny Villa Rd
    Suite 400
    San Diego, CA 92123
    619-623-3000
    Fax: 619-623-3001
  2. 765 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 216
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    619-623-3000
    Fax: 619-623-3001

3444 Kearny Villa Rd
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday
765 Medical Center Ct
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Surabhi Khanna, MD

The Sharp Experience means being part of the Sharp community and it seems like a family outside of home.I feel fortunate to be able to make a difference and add value to my patients' lives. I am thankful to be able to do what I do. My mission is to provide patient-centric rheumatological care with unwavering dedication to improving the health and well-being of my patients. My promise to prioritize their health, treat with utmost transparency, and respect their valuable time, ensuring a positive and personalized experience throughout their journey. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time and being outdoors with my 3 kids and my very supportive husband.
Age:
 43
In practice since:
 2022
Gender:
 Female
Education
Maulana Azad Medical College (India):
 Medical School
Good Samaritan Hospital:
 Residency
University of Pittsburgh:
 Fellowship
Good Samaritan Hospital:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1124220157

