I’ve known my whole life that I was meant to serve children. Their resilience, honesty and desire to live has always left me with a passion for being their health care advocate. I can think of no better way to achieve this goal than to be their primary care physician and thus be with them every step of the way throughout their life (and maybe even the lives of their children). As a pediatrician, I am invested in your child’s long-term health and well-being. In order to accomplish this, I strive to foster a relationship that is built on mutual trust, shared decision making, learning and – whenever possible – elements of fun. Ultimately, quality evidence-based care is my goal for your little ones. I feel privileged and am humbled to have the opportunity to be a part of and contribute to each of their lives. Outside of work, my husband and our three young boys (including a set of identical twins) are my world. We have a blast doing anything from finger painting at home to spending full days outside.

Age: 39

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Soo-See Soo-roo-tah

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of Illinois : Internship

University of Illinois : Residency

University of Illinois : Medical School



