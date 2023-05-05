Medical Doctor
Pediatrics
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Susy Grajeda Tsuruta, MD
I’ve known my whole life that I was meant to serve children. Their resilience, honesty and desire to live has always left me with a passion for being their health care advocate. I can think of no better way to achieve this goal than to be their primary care physician and thus be with them every step of the way throughout their life (and maybe even the lives of their children). As a pediatrician, I am invested in your child’s long-term health and well-being. In order to accomplish this, I strive to foster a relationship that is built on mutual trust, shared decision making, learning and – whenever possible – elements of fun. Ultimately, quality evidence-based care is my goal for your little ones. I feel privileged and am humbled to have the opportunity to be a part of and contribute to each of their lives. Outside of work, my husband and our three young boys (including a set of identical twins) are my world. We have a blast doing anything from finger painting at home to spending full days outside.
Age:39
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Soo-See Soo-roo-tah
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Illinois:Internship
University of Illinois:Residency
University of Illinois:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Allergy treatment
- Asthma
- Behavior problems
- Blood disorders
- Chronic cough
- Colic
- Colitis
- Depression
- Eczema
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Esophageal reflux
- Growth problems
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Learning disabilities/dyslexia
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Recurrent infections
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1154708378
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Susy Grajeda Tsuruta, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
119 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 5, 2023
5.0
Dr Tsuruta is always concerned about my daughter's health, she gives me advice and help me with a solution.
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
We loved the doctor
Verified PatientApril 20, 2023
5.0
She is always leasing and willing to help
Verified PatientApril 14, 2023
5.0
Love the doc since the first appointment very good and explanation is great
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Susy Grajeda Tsuruta, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Susy Grajeda Tsuruta, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Susy Grajeda Tsuruta, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Susy Grajeda Tsuruta, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.