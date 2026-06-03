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Thomas T. Terramani, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Vascular surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

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In-network insurance plans

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Sharp Grossmont Hospital Advanced Spine Clinic

619-740-3200
Fax: 619-740-4797

5555 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3019

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Grossmont Hospital Advanced Spine Clinic

    5555 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 2
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3019
    Get directions

    619-740-3200
    Fax: 619-740-4797

Care schedule

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Friday

About Thomas T. Terramani, MD

I have had special training in endovascular surgery during my fellowship at Emory University. I am committed to management of patients with vascular disease. I practice the combination of traditional vascular surgery with new minimally-invasive endovascular techniques. I treat both vascular arterial and venous disease. The office has a full service vascular laboratory for both arterial and venous disease. In short, the patient is treated with the clinical symptoms and quality of life in mind. I enjoy spending my spare time with my kids and playing ice hockey.

Age: 61
In practice since: 2003
Gender: Male
Languages: Italian, Spanish

Education

Emory University: Fellowship
University of Southern California: Internship
University of Southern California: Medical School
University of Southern California: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1447344338

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Thomas T. Terramani, MD, accepts 23 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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