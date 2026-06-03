Doctor of medicine (MD)
Vascular surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Vascular surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Advanced Spine Clinic
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3019
Get directions
619-740-3200
Fax: 619-740-4797
Care schedule
-
Wednesday
-
Friday
About Thomas T. Terramani, MD
I have had special training in endovascular surgery during my fellowship at Emory University. I am committed to management of patients with vascular disease. I practice the combination of traditional vascular surgery with new minimally-invasive endovascular techniques. I treat both vascular arterial and venous disease. The office has a full service vascular laboratory for both arterial and venous disease. In short, the patient is treated with the clinical symptoms and quality of life in mind. I enjoy spending my spare time with my kids and playing ice hockey.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Aortic aneurysm repair
- Aortobifemoral bypass grafting
- Bloodless medicine
- Carotid endarterectomy
- CryoPlasty®
- Dialysis access graft
- Endovascular vein harvesting
- Femoral popliteal bypass
- Greenfield filter
- Hemodialysis access maintenance
- Intravascular treatment of occlusive disease
- Laparoscopic treatment of GERD (reflux)
- Laser surgery - varicose/spider veins
- Lysis therapy for deep vein thrombosis
- Minimally invasive surgery
- Peripheral arterial bypass
- Peripheral vascular disease
- Portal hypertension shunts
- Renal artery angioplasty/stent
- Sclerotherapy
- Varicose/spider veins
- Vein harvesting
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1447344338
Insurance plans accepted
Thomas T. Terramani, MD, accepts 23 health insurance plans.
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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.