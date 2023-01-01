Thomas Terramani, MD
Thomas Terramani, MD
About Thomas Terramani, MD
I have had special training in endovascular surgery during my fellowship at Emory University. I am committed to management of patients with vascular disease. I practice the combination of traditional vascular surgery with new minimally-invasive endovascular techniques. I treat both vascular arterial and venous disease. The office has a full service vascular laboratory for both arterial and venous disease. In short, the patient is treated with the clinical symptoms and quality of life in mind. I enjoy spending my spare time with my kids and playing ice hockey.
Age:58
In practice since:2003
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish, Italian
Education
Emory University:Fellowship
University of Southern California:Internship
University of Southern California:Medical School
University of Southern California:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Aortic aneurysm repair
- Aortobifemoral bypass grafting
- Bloodless medicine
- Carotid endarterectomy
- CryoPlasty®
- Dialysis access graft
- Endovascular vein harvesting
- Femoral popliteal bypass
- Greenfield filter
- Hemodialysis access maintenance
- Intravascular treatment of occlusive disease
- Laparoscopic treatment of GERD (reflux)
- Laser surgery - varicose/spider veins
- Lysis therapy for deep vein thrombosis
- Minimally invasive surgery
- Peripheral arterial bypass
- Peripheral vascular disease
- Portal hypertension shunts
- Renal artery angioplasty/stent
- Sclerotherapy
- Varicose/spider veins
- Vein harvesting
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1447344338
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Thomas Terramani, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
