About Thomas Terramani, MD

I have had special training in endovascular surgery during my fellowship at Emory University. I am committed to management of patients with vascular disease. I practice the combination of traditional vascular surgery with new minimally-invasive endovascular techniques. I treat both vascular arterial and venous disease. The office has a full service vascular laboratory for both arterial and venous disease. In short, the patient is treated with the clinical symptoms and quality of life in mind. I enjoy spending my spare time with my kids and playing ice hockey.

Age: 58

In practice since: 2003

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish , Italian

Education Emory University : Fellowship

University of Southern California : Internship

University of Southern California : Medical School

University of Southern California : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



