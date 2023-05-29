Tracy Marien, MD
Medical Doctor
Urology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Tracy Marien, MD
While I treat many general urologic conditions, I have a special interest and training in the surgical and medical management of kidney stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). In addition to standard transurethral resection of the prostate, I also perform prostatic urethral lift through the Urolift™ System and holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP). HoLEP allows men with larger prostates secondary to BPH to avoid any abdominal incisions and offers faster recovery time from surgery. Outside of work, I enjoy exercising, traveling, hosting game nights, and spending time with my dog in beautiful San Diego.
Age:42
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
New York University:Medical School
New York University:Internship
New York University:Residency
Vanderbilt University:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Bladder cancer
- HoLEP procedure
- Kidney cancer
- Kidney stones
- Laser surgery
- Lithotripsy
- Prostate cancer
- Urologic cancers
- Vasectomy
NPI
1902033517
Insurance plans accepted
Tracy Marien, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
187 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
Great service
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Dr Marian has always been courteous ,attentive and helpful with all our concerns. We are very grateful for all she does and has done.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Dr. Marien is an excellent Doctor. I trust her abilities and recomm
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Dr Marien is really just what you want in a doctor when there are serious issues to address. Very professional, knowledgeable and thoughtful in communicating to the patient.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Tracy Marien, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tracy Marien, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
