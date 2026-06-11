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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Urology
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor B
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
Get directions
858-621-4090
Fax: 858-621-4111
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
While I treat many general urologic conditions, I have a special interest and training in the surgical and medical management of kidney stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). In addition to standard transurethral resection of the prostate, I also perform prostatic urethral lift through the Urolift system and holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP). HoLEP allows men with larger prostates secondary to BPH to avoid any abdominal incisions and offers faster recovery time from surgery. Outside of work, I enjoy exercising, traveling, hosting game nights, and spending time with my dog in beautiful San Diego.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1902033517
Tracy P. Marien, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.8
219 ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
The doctor is very caring and I feel very confident in my doctor/patient relationship with her. She is excellent
Verified Patient
June 7, 2026
5.0
Seemed concerned and told me what my options were
Verified Patient
June 4, 2026
5.0
Genuinely concerned superb rec pmendations
Verified Patient
May 18, 2026
5.0
The doctor was very professional.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tracy P. Marien, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Tracy P. Marien, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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