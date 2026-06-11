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Tracy P. Marien, MD

4.8

219 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Urology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Urology

858-621-4090
Fax: 858-621-4111

10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor B
San Diego, CA 92131-3940

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Urology

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1, Corridor B
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    Get directions

    858-621-4090
    Fax: 858-621-4111

Care schedule

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About Tracy P. Marien, MD

While I treat many general urologic conditions, I have a special interest and training in the surgical and medical management of kidney stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). In addition to standard transurethral resection of the prostate, I also perform prostatic urethral lift through the Urolift system and holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP). HoLEP allows men with larger prostates secondary to BPH to avoid any abdominal incisions and offers faster recovery time from surgery. Outside of work, I enjoy exercising, traveling, hosting game nights, and spending time with my dog in beautiful San Diego.

Age: 45
Gender: Female

Education

New York University: Medical School
New York University: Internship
New York University: Residency
Vanderbilt University: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1902033517

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Tracy P. Marien, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

219 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

The doctor is very caring and I feel very confident in my doctor/patient relationship with her. She is excellent

Verified Patient

June 7, 2026

5.0

Seemed concerned and told me what my options were

Verified Patient

June 4, 2026

5.0

Genuinely concerned superb rec pmendations

Verified Patient

May 18, 2026

5.0

The doctor was very professional.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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