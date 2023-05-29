About Tracy Marien, MD

While I treat many general urologic conditions, I have a special interest and training in the surgical and medical management of kidney stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). In addition to standard transurethral resection of the prostate, I also perform prostatic urethral lift through the Urolift™ System and holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP). HoLEP allows men with larger prostates secondary to BPH to avoid any abdominal incisions and offers faster recovery time from surgery. Outside of work, I enjoy exercising, traveling, hosting game nights, and spending time with my dog in beautiful San Diego.

Age: 42

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education New York University : Medical School

New York University : Internship

New York University : Residency

Vanderbilt University : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



