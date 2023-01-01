Vincent Guzzetta, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Vascular surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Vascular Associates of San Diego8860 Center Dr
Suite 450
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Vincent Guzzetta, MD
Age:79
In practice since:1981
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Medical College of Wisconsin:Medical School
Yale University:Internship
Yale University:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Aortic aneurysm repair
- Aortobifemoral bypass grafting
- Bloodless medicine
- Carotid endarterectomy
- CryoPlasty®
- Dialysis access graft
- Endovascular vein harvesting
- Femoral popliteal bypass
- Greenfield filter
- Hemodialysis access maintenance
- Intravascular treatment of occlusive disease
- Laparoscopic treatment of GERD (reflux)
- Laser surgery - varicose/spider veins
- Lysis therapy for deep vein thrombosis
- Minimally invasive surgery
- Peripheral arterial bypass
- Peripheral vascular disease
- Portal hypertension shunts
- Renal artery angioplasty/stent
- Sclerotherapy
- Varicose/spider veins
- Vein harvesting
NPI
1578657482
Insurance plans accepted
Vincent Guzzetta, MD, accepts 40 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Vincent Guzzetta, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Vincent Guzzetta, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
