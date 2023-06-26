Verified Patient May 18, 2023 2.8

I had to wait 1 week to "see" the doctor (my appt was over the phone) to get a referral for what I needed. I basically told them what to do and that's it the visit ended. That was a bit upsetting to the fact that they knew I had gone to urgent care therefore I needed the referral asap but they couldn't fit me in anywhere until a week after even if my appointment was over the phone. I wasn't even told I was not going to be seen my a different PA who I have never spoken to.