William Padilla, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Padilla Family Medicine263 Church Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About William Padilla, MD
Children, teenagers and adults through their senior years are patients of mine. As a family physician I provide preventive and general health care including treatment of illnesses and injuries and care for chronic conditions. I have a special interest in women's issues, sports medicine and weight management. I also make nursing home visits and offer immigration physicals. Not only am I focused on your immediate health care needs, but also on optimizing your wellness to prevent future problems and illness.
Age:67
In practice since:1986
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Massachusetts:Internship
University of Massachusetts:Residency
University of Monterrey:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Nutrition
- Preventive medicine
- Women's health
NPI
1972694792
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
William Padilla, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
121 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 26, 2023
5.0
All good.
Verified PatientJune 1, 2023
5.0
All good very pleased.
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
PA Solis is a very caring, empathetic doctor. She spends the necessary time to talk and listen to Mom's concerns. Speaking Spanish and engaging with Mom, she has been able to gain Mom's trust in accepting her medical treatment.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
2.8
I had to wait 1 week to "see" the doctor (my appt was over the phone) to get a referral for what I needed. I basically told them what to do and that's it the visit ended. That was a bit upsetting to the fact that they knew I had gone to urgent care therefore I needed the referral asap but they couldn't fit me in anywhere until a week after even if my appointment was over the phone. I wasn't even told I was not going to be seen my a different PA who I have never spoken to.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
William Padilla, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from William Padilla, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
