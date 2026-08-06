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William J. Padilla, MD

4.6

64 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Padilla Family Medicine

619-422-1324
Fax: 619-422-1055

263 Church Ave.
Chula Vista, CA 91910-2728

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Padilla Family Medicine

    263 Church Ave.
    Chula Vista, CA 91910-2728
    Get directions

    619-422-1324
    Fax: 619-422-1055

Care schedule

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About William J. Padilla, MD

Children, teenagers and adults through their senior years are patients of mine. As a family physician I provide preventive and general health care including treatment of illnesses and injuries and care for chronic conditions. I have a special interest in women's issues, sports medicine and weight management. I also make nursing home visits and offer immigration physicals. Not only am I focused on your immediate health care needs, but also on optimizing your wellness to prevent future problems and illness.

Age: 70
In practice since: 1986
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of Massachusetts: Internship
University of Massachusetts: Residency
University of Monterrey: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1972694792

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

William J. Padilla, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.6

64 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.6

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.6

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.6

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.6

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 1, 2026

5.0

Dr. Padilla is the best. He never makes me feel rushed, truly listens, and always takes the time to answer all my concerns.

Verified Patient

April 20, 2026

5.0

Very patient the doctor, I felt very comfortable she explained everything very well, thank you

Verified Patient

April 11, 2026

5.0

Buena

Verified Patient

April 3, 2026

5.0

Been going to Dr Padilla's office for many years Never had a bad experience.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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