About William J. Padilla, MD

Children, teenagers and adults through their senior years are patients of mine. As a family physician I provide preventive and general health care including treatment of illnesses and injuries and care for chronic conditions. I have a special interest in women's issues, sports medicine and weight management. I also make nursing home visits and offer immigration physicals. Not only am I focused on your immediate health care needs, but also on optimizing your wellness to prevent future problems and illness.

Age: 70

In practice since: 1986

Gender: Male

Languages: Spanish

Education University of Massachusetts : Internship

University of Massachusetts : Residency

University of Monterrey : Medical School



Areas of focus Arthritis

Cryosurgery

Depression

Geriatrics

Headache

Hemorrhoids

Nutrition

Preventive medicine

Walk-in appointments

Women's health

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.