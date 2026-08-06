William J. Padilla, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
William J. Padilla, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Padilla Family Medicine
263 Church Ave.
Chula Vista, CA 91910-2728
Get directions
619-422-1324
Fax: 619-422-1055
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About William J. Padilla, MD
Children, teenagers and adults through their senior years are patients of mine. As a family physician I provide preventive and general health care including treatment of illnesses and injuries and care for chronic conditions. I have a special interest in women's issues, sports medicine and weight management. I also make nursing home visits and offer immigration physicals. Not only am I focused on your immediate health care needs, but also on optimizing your wellness to prevent future problems and illness.
Education
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Nutrition
- Preventive medicine
- Walk-in appointments
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1972694792
Insurance plans accepted
William J. Padilla, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.6
64 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 1, 2026
5.0
Dr. Padilla is the best. He never makes me feel rushed, truly listens, and always takes the time to answer all my concerns.
Verified Patient
April 20, 2026
5.0
Very patient the doctor, I felt very comfortable she explained everything very well, thank you
Verified Patient
April 11, 2026
5.0
Buena
Verified Patient
April 3, 2026
5.0
Been going to Dr Padilla's office for many years Never had a bad experience.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from William J. Padilla, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.