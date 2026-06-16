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Yifan T. Yang, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

General surgery

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Coast Surgical Group AMC

619-425-0797

786 Third Ave.
Suite B
Chula Vista, CA 91910-5826

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Location and phone

  1. Coast Surgical Group AMC

    786 Third Ave.
    Suite B
    Chula Vista, CA 91910-5826
    Get directions

    619-425-0797

About Yifan T. Yang, MD

I always knew that I wanted a career helping others, and I love working with my hands. Being a surgeon allows me to assist people and see an immediate positive impact on those who I help. I believe that every patient should have appropriate, efficient and affordable care. My job as a surgeon is to provide this for my patients with a human touch. At my practice you will find friendly staff, state-of-the-art facilities and your surgery will be scheduled in an expedient fashion. I will provide great care for you from the minute you walk into the office until your final visit after surgery. I was recently designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. Outside of work, I love to spend time with my family and enjoy all that San Diego has to offer.

Age: 44
In practice since: 2014
Gender: Male
Languages: Mandarin

Education

Harvard Medical School: Medical School
University of California, Davis: Residency
University of California, Davis: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1114188539

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Yifan T. Yang, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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