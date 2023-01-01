Yifan Yang, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
General surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Coast Surgical Group786 3rd Ave
Suite B
Chula Vista, CA 91910
About Yifan Yang, MD
I always knew that I wanted a career helping others, and I love working with my hands. Being a surgeon allows me to assist people and see an immediate positive impact on those that I help. I believe that every patient should have appropriate, efficient and affordable care. My job as a surgeon is to provide this for my patients with a human touch. At my practice you will find friendly staff, state-of-the-art facilities and your surgery will be scheduled in an expedient fashion. I will provide great care for you from the minute you walk into the office until your final visit after surgery. Outside of work, I love to spend time with my family and enjoy all that San Diego has to offer.
Age:41
In practice since:2014
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Mandarin
Education
Harvard Medical School:Medical School
University of California, Davis:Residency
University of California, Davis:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Breast disease
- Cancer surgery
- Colon surgery
- Gallbladder surgery
- Hernia repair
- Hernia repair - robotic assisted
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Pancreatic surgery
- Pilonidal cyst
- Robotic-assisted surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery - gallbladder
- Skin graft
NPI
1114188539
Insurance plans accepted
Yifan Yang, MD, accepts 51 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Yifan Yang, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Yifan Yang, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
