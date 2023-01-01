About Yifan Yang, MD

I always knew that I wanted a career helping others, and I love working with my hands. Being a surgeon allows me to assist people and see an immediate positive impact on those that I help. I believe that every patient should have appropriate, efficient and affordable care. My job as a surgeon is to provide this for my patients with a human touch. At my practice you will find friendly staff, state-of-the-art facilities and your surgery will be scheduled in an expedient fashion. I will provide great care for you from the minute you walk into the office until your final visit after surgery. Outside of work, I love to spend time with my family and enjoy all that San Diego has to offer.

Age: 41

In practice since: 2014

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Mandarin

Education Harvard Medical School : Medical School

University of California, Davis : Residency

University of California, Davis : Internship



