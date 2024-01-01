About Youssef Tanagho, MD

I am an assistant clinical professor of surgery/urology at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine. I completed a fellowship in minimally invasive surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. Prior to this, I completed my residency program in urology at Case Western Reserve/University Hospitals Case Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio. I received my undergraduate training as well as a master's degree in cultural anthropology at Stanford University. I graduated from Stanford with academic distinction and was selected to the Phi Beta Kappa chapter of Stanford University. I completed my medical degree at Dartmouth Medical School and received an academic scholarship to pursue a master’s degree in public health at Harvard University. I am the author of more than 75 urological publications and have given dozens of presentations at national and international conferences. I am board certified by the American Board of Urology. I strive to deliver compassionate, individualized care using cutting-edge technology. I knew from an early age that I wanted to pursue a career in medicine. I desired to become a person whose life work would fulfill a mission, and I wished to be involved in people's lives and health. While in medical school and considering which subspecialty to pursue, I chose urology because it provided the various aspects of medicine that I enjoy, namely surgery as well as clinical medicine and the opportunity to interact with patients on a long-term basis. Most importantly, I wanted to specialize in a field in which I could see my patients' quality of life improve. Urology affords me the opportunity to impact my patients' lives in a very tangible way. I view all of my patients as individuals with real concerns and anxiety. My role is to alleviate their anxiety by addressing their unique concerns and recommending a course of action to improve their quality of life. Healing occurs not just in the operating room but in the course of a trusting relationship established between a patient and physician. During my spare time, I enjoy playing tennis and soccer, traveling, and relishing the outdoors with my wife and two children.

Age: 48

Gender: Male

Languages: Arabic , English

Education Case Western Reserve University : Residency

Dartmouth Medical School : Medical School

Case Western Reserve University : Internship



