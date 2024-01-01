Medical doctor (MD)
Urology (board certified)
Medical doctor (MD)
Urology (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
This doctor is currently not seeing patients. Additional information may be available in the “Care schedule” section of their profile.
About Youssef Tanagho, MD
I am an assistant clinical professor of surgery/urology at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine. I completed a fellowship in minimally invasive surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. Prior to this, I completed my residency program in urology at Case Western Reserve/University Hospitals Case Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio. I received my undergraduate training as well as a master's degree in cultural anthropology at Stanford University. I graduated from Stanford with academic distinction and was selected to the Phi Beta Kappa chapter of Stanford University. I completed my medical degree at Dartmouth Medical School and received an academic scholarship to pursue a master’s degree in public health at Harvard University. I am the author of more than 75 urological publications and have given dozens of presentations at national and international conferences. I am board certified by the American Board of Urology. I strive to deliver compassionate, individualized care using cutting-edge technology. I knew from an early age that I wanted to pursue a career in medicine. I desired to become a person whose life work would fulfill a mission, and I wished to be involved in people's lives and health. While in medical school and considering which subspecialty to pursue, I chose urology because it provided the various aspects of medicine that I enjoy, namely surgery as well as clinical medicine and the opportunity to interact with patients on a long-term basis. Most importantly, I wanted to specialize in a field in which I could see my patients' quality of life improve. Urology affords me the opportunity to impact my patients' lives in a very tangible way. I view all of my patients as individuals with real concerns and anxiety. My role is to alleviate their anxiety by addressing their unique concerns and recommending a course of action to improve their quality of life. Healing occurs not just in the operating room but in the course of a trusting relationship established between a patient and physician. During my spare time, I enjoy playing tennis and soccer, traveling, and relishing the outdoors with my wife and two children.
Age:48
Gender:Male
Languages:Arabic, English
Education
Case Western Reserve University:Residency
Dartmouth Medical School:Medical School
Case Western Reserve University:Internship
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Bladder cancer
- Female pelvic health
- Impotence
- Incontinence
- Kidney cancer
- Kidney stones
- Laser surgery
- Lithotripsy
- Prostate cancer
- Prostate seed implanting
- Sexual dysfunction
- Urologic cancers
- Vasectomy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1003029372
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Youssef Tanagho, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Youssef Tanagho, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Youssef Tanagho, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Youssef Tanagho, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.