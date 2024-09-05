Insurance plans accepted at Sharp hospitals
Sharp hospitals accept most major health insurance plans. Always check with your health insurance carrier to verify coverage.
Plans accepted at Sharp hospitals
Sharp hospitals may accept different insurance plans than doctors, medical groups, urgent cares, labs and other locations at Sharp.
Insurance plans accepted at Sharp are updated regularly and subject to change. Always check with your insurance carrier to verify your specific coverage.
Need help?
Contact your insurance carrier directly to verify which services are covered by your health plan. For questions about insurance plans accepted at Sharp, call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277) or start a chat.