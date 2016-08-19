3 easy ways to eat cactus (infographic)

Not your typical fruit, the prickly pear cactus, or nopal, is both nutritious and delicious — and often overlooked. The subtle flavor and tender flesh make cactus a tasty treat on its own or as an addition to your smoothie, salad or taco dish.

Ursula Ridens, a registered dietitian nutritionist and certified intuitive eating counselor at Sharp HealthCare, shares her secrets for preparing this unique delicacy with simple, three-ingredient recipes.

View the printable version of this infographic.