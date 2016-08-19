3 easy ways to eat cactus (infographic)

By The Health News Team | August 19, 2016

Not your typical fruit, the prickly pear cactus, or nopal, is both nutritious and delicious — and often overlooked. The subtle flavor and tender flesh make cactus a tasty treat on its own or as an addition to your smoothie, salad or taco dish.

Ursula Ridens, a registered dietitian nutritionist and certified intuitive eating counselor at Sharp HealthCare, shares her secrets for preparing this unique delicacy with simple, three-ingredient recipes.

View the printable version of this infographic.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Ursula Ridens

Ursula Ridens

Contributor

Ursula Ridens, RD, outpatient dietitian, has worked for Sharp HealthCare for eight years and as a registered dietitian since 2001.

