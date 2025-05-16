Asparagus salad with lemon garlic dressing (recipe)

With the arrival of spring, asparagus is popping up as a seasonal staple at grocery stores and farmers markets. Tapping into seasonal veggies is a great way to not only diversify your diet, but also to ensure you’re getting the best possible produce at just the right time.

“When you’re looking for ingredients, reach for what’s currently in season in the area you live,” says Lily Padilla-Corona, a diabetes specialist educator at Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch. “Using seasonal vegetables and incorporating new recipes allows us to meet our health goals. A high-fiber and protein-rich side salad such as this is a good option for our those focused on managing diabetes and heart health.”

This asparagus salad packs a punch of vitamins and antioxidants while bringing on all the freshness of spring.