Asparagus salad with lemon garlic dressing (recipe)

With the arrival of spring, asparagus is popping up as a seasonal staple at grocery stores and farmers markets. Tapping into seasonal veggies is a great way to not only diversify your diet, but also to ensure you’re getting the best possible produce at just the right time.
“When you’re looking for ingredients, reach for what’s currently in season in the area you live,” says Lily Padilla-Corona, a diabetes specialist educator at Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch. “Using seasonal vegetables and incorporating new recipes allows us to meet our health goals. A high-fiber and protein-rich side salad such as this is a good option for our those focused on managing diabetes and heart health.”
This asparagus salad packs a punch of vitamins and antioxidants while bringing on all the freshness of spring.
2 tablespoons fat-free sour cream
1 tablespoon low-fat buttermilk OR 1 tablespoon fat-free milk
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
1 medium garlic clove (minced)
24 medium asparagus spears (trimmed)
4 cups of mixed leafy greens
1/2 cup chopped almonds
Poppy seeds (optional)
Grated parmesan cheese (optional)
1
In a small bowl, stir together the sour cream, buttermilk, lemon zest and garlic. Cover and refrigerate until serving time.
2
Fill a large saucepan or skillet with enough water to barely cover the asparagus. Bring the water to a boil over high heat. Add the asparagus and cook for 5 minutes, or until crisp-tender. Drain in a colander. Rinse with cold water and drain well. If desired, cut on the diagonal into bite-size pieces. Transfer to a serving bowl and add the leafy greens.
3
Add almonds and dressing, tossing gently to coat. Lightly sprinkle with the poppy seeds and serve immediately.
Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 116; Fat = 7 grams; Sugar = 3 grams
Recipe adapted from the American Heart Association.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Lily Padilla-Corona is a diabetes specialist educator with Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch.
