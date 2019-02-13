Think about how often you sit during your day, whether at a desk for work, a table for meals or in a car for your daily commute.

"Each time, your hips are flexed in an unnatural position, which can cause fatigue and eventual pain around your hips," says Marc Albano, a physical therapist at Sharp Grossmont Hospital's Outpatient Rehabilitation Center.

In the video above, he shares three gentle hip stretches to help relieve pain, expand range of motion and improve strength. These stretches should all be performed pain-free.

Before you begin, Albano recommends talking with your physical therapist or doctor to ensure these stretches are appropriate for you.

Hip Flexor Stretch

Walk up to a wall and place both hands on it. Place one foot in front of the other, shoulder width apart. Make sure both feet stay planted. Find your balance, then slowly shift your weight forward to feel a stretch in the front side of the rear hip — it shouldn't take much effort to feel the stretch. Hold this stretch for 10 to 20 seconds. Repeat five times a day.

Side Lying Clam

This exercise can be performed on your bed or on the ground with a yoga mat.

Lay on your side then bend your hips slightly with your knees bent at a 90-degree angle. Keep your pelvis steady and your feet together. Then slowly open up your knees. Hold for one second then return back down. While performing this stretch, be sure to keep your pelvis from rolling back. Repeat for three sets of 10 a day.

Bridges

This exercise can be performed on your bed or on the ground with a yoga mat.

Lay on your back with knees bent, feet flat on the floor and your hands to your sides. Contract your glutes and slowly raise your hips until your knees, hips and shoulders are in alignment. Hold the pose for one second, then slowly lower your hips down. Repeat for three sets of 10 a day.

