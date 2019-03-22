3 gentle stretches to reduce shoulder pain (video)

Pregnancy: The ultimate stress test for the heart
Even healthy people can have complications during pregnancy, and the causes aren’t always clear. Learn how pregnancy can affect the heart.
If you experience difficulty when reaching for items above your head, or if your shoulder is in pain even when your arm is resting, you may want to consider these gentle stretches designed to help relieve pain and expand range of motion.
In the video above, Marc Albano, a physical therapist at
Sharp Grossmont Hospital's Outpatient Rehabilitation Clinic, demonstrates three simple shoulder exercises.
Before you try these stretches, Albano says, "It's important to note there are several different causes of shoulder pain and each body is different. It's always best to first consult with your physical therapist or your doctor to determine which exercises are most appropriate for you."
If you're living with shoulder pain, don't miss a free upcoming seminar about Sharp HealthCare's nationally recognized approach to joint replacement. For more info, visit
sharp.com/shoulder or call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277).
The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Marc Albano is a physical therapist at Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s Outpatient Rehabilitation Center.
Even healthy people can have complications during pregnancy, and the causes aren’t always clear. Learn how pregnancy can affect the heart.
Choosing a fitness plan doesn’t require fancy clothes or equipment, or even a gym membership.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.