3 gentle stretches to reduce shoulder pain (video)

If you experience difficulty when reaching for items above your head, or if your shoulder is in pain even when your arm is resting, you may want to consider these gentle stretches designed to help relieve pain and expand range of motion.

In the video above, Marc Albano, a physical therapist at

Sharp Grossmont Hospital's Outpatient Rehabilitation Clinic, demonstrates three simple shoulder exercises.

Before you try these stretches, Albano says, "It's important to note there are several different causes of shoulder pain and each body is different. It's always best to first consult with your physical therapist or your doctor to determine which exercises are most appropriate for you."

