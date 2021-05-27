Top 10 tips for health and wellness
These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.
During difficult times, some people may turn to alcohol and other drugs to help cope. In this video, Serene Carruthers, a licensed marriage and family therapist and manager of Sharp McDonald Center, describes the four C’s of addiction:
Cravings
Compulsion
Control
Consequences
Recognizing any of these behaviors in your or a loved one’s relationship with alcohol or other substances can be a sign of addiction.
Sharp McDonald Center offers both inpatient treatment and treatment outside of the hospital setting. Programs help build a foundation for successful alcohol and opioid addiction recovery, including ongoing aftercare and family support services.
Learn about the different programs available at Sharp McDonald Center. Don’t live with addiction — find the right program for you to help break the cycle of chemical dependency and begin a journey to recovery, alongside medical experts.
The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Serene Carruthers, LMFT, is the manager of Sharp McDonald Center.
