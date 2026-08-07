Breastfeeding babies is something that humans have done for thousands of years. It offers many health benefits for both parents and babies, including lowering a baby’s risk for illness and future health problems.

But what else is there to know about breastfeeding? More than you might think.

Jennifer Valenzuela, RN, IBCLC, clinical lead of the lactation consultants at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns Grossmont, shares her knowledge about breastfeeding — including its benefits, where new mothers can find support, and a few amazing facts you might not know.

Breastfeeding benefits parents and babies

According to Valenzuela, breastfeeding supports the health of both the baby and the parent. “The nutritional components and the immune properties found only in breastmilk provide everything a baby needs for the first six months of their lives,” she says.

Parents who breastfeed benefit as well. “The risk of certain cancers, Type 2 diabetes and hypertension decreases,” Valenzuela adds.

5 amazing facts about breastfeeding

Valenzuela offers five additional facts about breastfeeding:

1 Breastfed babies usually get sick less often. Breastfeeding lowers the risk of ear infections, diarrhea and stomach problems. “There are several components that get passed down from mother to child via breastmilk to help with the infant’s immunity,” says Valenzuela. An example of one of these components in breastmilk is the special antibody called secretory immunoglobulin A (SIgA). The concentration of this antibody is particularly high in the first milk a mother produces. The antibody provides immediate protection for an infant entering a new world full of bacteria. SIgA: Targets and eliminates harmful germs that the mother and, consequently, her baby, have come into contact with

Coats the infant's intestines, blocking germs from getting into the infant's body

Encourages the growth of normal, healthy gut bacteria for the baby 2 Breastfeeding a baby can burn the same number of calories needed to walk several miles. Medical professionals agree that breastfeeding has weight-loss benefits. “However, there are no conclusive studies that say breastfeeding alone leads to dropping the postpartum pounds,” says Valenzuela. Breastfeeding parents will burn approximately 500 calories a day. Depending on their weight, this may be similar to walking about 5 miles. 3 Research shows that the chances of certain cancers are decreased for breastfeeding women. This includes breast cancer and premenopausal ovarian cancer. In addition, a breastfeeding parent also receives significant protective effects from Type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension (high blood pressure), heart attack and anemia. 4 A newborn baby’s tummy is small — about the size of a large marble. In the first 24 hours, it is not necessary for newborns to have large volumes of milk due to their small tummies. But it is important they still receive colostrum (early breastmilk produced by the parent). “Small amounts of colostrum in the first few days are expected,” says Valenzuela. “We encourage all parents to hand-express colostrum and give drops to their newborn, whether baby is latching or not. This assures we are coating the infant’s gut with all those healthy immune properties.” 5 Breastfed babies have a lower risk of obesity. Breastmilk contains leptin, an appetite-regulating hormone. Studies show that breastfed infants have higher levels of serum leptin than formula-fed infants. Low serum leptin may be associated with higher body mass index (BMI) in childhood. A breastfeeding parent’s BMI could also influence an infant’s serum leptin levels.

Breastfeeding isn’t always easy

While breastfeeding is a natural way for babies to get nutrition and enjoy the various health benefits, it isn’t always easy or intuitive. In the early stages, it can be difficult for the baby to latch onto their mother, says Valenzuela.

Challenges may occur within the first 24 hours and experiencing them is considered normal — but that doesn’t mean the baby shouldn’t be fed. Parents are instructed to hand-express and offer colostrum at least every three hours, or more often, which provides multiple benefits. It helps the mother’s body establish her milk supply and gives the newborn essential nutrition. “Most of the time, this resolves itself, and baby begins to latch,” she says.

However, parents are encouraged to seek assistance when needed. Getting support to address these early challenges is important. Following up with a lactation support group or pediatrician may be recommended if difficulties continue after 24 hours.

Support is available for new parents

If new parents have questions about breastfeeding their little one, the lactation departments at Sharp Mary Birch Grossmont, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center have teams of experts ready to answer by phone. Parents can also leave a voicemail with their questions, and a lactation nurse will call them back.

Sharp hospitals also offer in-person breastfeeding classes, as well as free in-person and online support groups for breastfeeding parents. In these support groups, parents can come to the hospital, weigh their babies, and breastfeed with the observation of a lactation consultant or a lactation educator. “We also weigh after feedings to ensure the infant is receiving the appropriate amount of milk,” says Valenzuela.

Learn more about breastfeeding classes and support group webinars for breastfeeding offered by Sharp HealthCare.