As the restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic begin to slowly lift, many people are finding themselves lamenting the missed opportunity to learn something new or accomplish something great during the stay-at-home orders.



While some of these things may never be accomplished — in quarantine or otherwise — there is something that you can do to boost your mood and brighten someone's day. It doesn't take much more than a pen and paper — or even just a digital device — and there's no learning curve required.

Before you fully return to your busy pre-pandemic schedule of activities, take the time to write a letter to the people who have made a difference in your life. Writing a letter allows you to profess the love, admiration and gratitude you feel - a practice that has been shown to improve your own health and wellness - while lifting the spirits of someone you care about. And during these challenging times, that's definitely a task worth completing.



5 letters you should make the time to write

Thank you

Write a letter to your second-grade teacher in appreciation of the extra attention they gave you, reach out to an old friend to thank them for working on the health care front line, or send a brief note to your mom expressing gratitude. Offering someone thanks for the things they've done, both big and small, is a wonderful gift you can give to them and yourself. Kindness and compassion have helped get us through the pandemic and a thank-you note is an excellent way to recognize both.

I'm sorry

There's no benefit to hanging onto something that has been weighing on your conscience. Telling someone that you're sorry for something you did to disappoint them, that you feel badly about the disintegration of your relationship or that you weren't there for them when they experienced a loss may not be easy, but it is beneficial to you both. If this global crisis has taught us anything, it is that we shouldn't sweat the small stuff. Here's your chance to put those words into action.

You're the best

Imagine how great you would feel if someone took the time to share all the ways in which they admire you. Now, use those warm and fuzzy feelings as inspiration to do the same for another. You might admire them for their grit, their kindness or their kick-back ways, but you can never go wrong by letting someone know they're seen and appreciated. You just might be touching them at a time when they most need to be reminded how special they are and that they have the strength to get through the current — and any future — challenges.

Thinking of you

Living through a pandemic has been incredibly difficult, and has been harder for some more than others. Even if you have suffered your own losses — a job, ability to travel, in-person contact with loved ones or worse — letting others know that they are on your mind and in your heart can be healing for you both. Getting through tough times together is far easier than alone. Make sure the people you care about know you're always there for them and they'll likely be there for you, too.

Do you remember?

You may not have had many opportunities to go out in public without a mask and concerns about the health risks caused by COVID-19 in the last 17 months, but you can probably easily remember a great night, trip or laugh with a good friend or family member before the pandemic. Lift someone's mood by reminding them of all those good times you had together and make a point of suggesting some new activities and adventures you can plan in the coming months.

Love, hope and positivity can be far more infectious than a virus. Make a point to spread them by writing a letter or 2 today.