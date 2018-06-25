5 shoulder exercises to prevent pain (video)

Considered one of the most complex joints in the body, shoulders are rather unstable and prone to injury. Pain in the shoulder can decrease mobility, hinder strength and affect a person’s quality of life.

“Shoulder joint stability depends on the integrity of the muscles within the joint itself, commonly known as the rotator cuff,” explains Denise Martinez, doctor of physical therapy at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. “To maintain dynamic stability and prevent shoulder injury, performing exercises that strengthen the rotator cuff muscles are of great importance.”

To help prevent shoulder injuries, Denise suggests the following exercises, demonstrated in the video above. If you feel pain at any time, consult a physical therapist or physician.

Top 5 exercises to promote shoulder stability



1 . External rotation:

In a standing position, bring the elbow next to the hip and bend the elbow to a 90-degree angle.

Holding an elastic resistance band in both hands, begin to slowly move the hand and forearm away from the body while maintaining the elbow close to the hip.

During this exercise, keep the shoulders away from the ears and drawn toward the back to maintain good posture and avoid possible impingement.

Repeat for 10 to 15 reps per side.

Internal rotation:

In a standing position, bring the elbow next to the hip and bend the elbow to a 90-degree angle.

Holding an elastic resistance band in both hands, begin to move the hand and forearm toward the abdomen while maintaining the elbow positioned close to the hip.

During this exercise, keep the shoulders away from the ears and drawn toward the back to maintain good posture and avoid possible impingement.

Repeat for 10 to 15 reps per side.

3 . Scaption:

In a standing position, place arms flush with the body with palms facing hips.

Lift the arm at a 45-degree angle in front of the body up to shoulder height.

During this exercise, keep the shoulders away from the ears and drawn toward the back to maintain good posture and avoid possible impingement.

Repeat for 10 to 15 reps.

Please note: If you are currently suffering from acute shoulder pain this exercise can exacerbate symptoms and should be discussed with your physician before it is performed.

4 . Rows:

In a standing position, begin with arms straightened in front of your body.

Holding an elastic resistance band in both hands, begin to squeeze your shoulder blades together while bending the elbows and pulling the elastic band toward your body.

Avoid lifting the shoulders toward the ears, or leaning the body forward or back.

If standing position is difficult due to balance, this exercise can be done sitting down.

Repeat for 10 to 15 reps.

5 . Wall angels:

Begin by placing the spine, back of the head, elbows and hands against the wall and maintain contact with the wall throughout the entire exercise.

Starting with the arms lifted at a 90-degree angle and elbows bent at 90 degrees, slowly slide the arms up the wall, then bring them back to starting position.

Repeat for 10 to 15 reps.

“These exercises can help strengthen the shoulder joint and prevent pain or injury, but addressing existing shoulder pain is very complex,” says Martinez. “If pain is felt with any of these exercises it’s important for the patient to consult a physical therapist or physician to modify the activities.”

Shoulder pain signs and symptoms can differ from person to person, and common causes of shoulder pain include osteoarthritis, tendinitis, impingement or a fracture.