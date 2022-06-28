If you have ever seen an athlete reach for a banana to refuel during a workout, you may assume they are hoping to keep cramps at bay. That’s because bananas are high in potassium, a mineral that may help relieve cramps. But there are other roles potassium plays in our health.

Potassium is key to helping maintain many functions of the body, including proper kidney and heart function, muscle contraction and even nerve transmission. When someone experiences an imbalance of potassium in their body, it can cause issues ranging from uncomfortable and bothersome to downright dangerous.

Shanon Murillo, a physician assistant at the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Care Clinic, shares five key things to know about this important mineral and the effect it has on our health: