5 things you need to know about hepatitis A

San Diego County experienced a public health emergency in 2017 due to an outbreak of hepatitis A. In 2023, the region saw a marked increase in cases.

While hepatitis A is not a chronic condition like hepatitis C, the liver infection can cause loss of liver function and require hospitalization. In those with compromised health, it can even lead to death.

While most people in the region were not at risk during the two increases, many were concerned. Dr. Fadi Haddad, an infectious disease specialist affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital, addresses five common questions about hep A to keep you safe now and in the future.

How does hepatitis A spread? Hepatitis A can easily spread from person to person, but only by touching objects or eating food handled by someone with the disease or by having sex with an infected person. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that person-to-person transmission through close contact is the primary way people get hepatitis A in the United States. What are the symptoms? The most obvious symptom of hepatitis A is jaundice, or yellowing of the skin or eyes. By the time a patient has this symptom, the disease is rather advanced. Other symptoms include: Fever

Fatigue

Nausea and vomiting

Loss of appetite

Stomach pain

Dark urine or pale stools If you think you are infected with hepatitis A, see your doctor or visit the closest emergency room. Who is at risk of infection? Hepatitis A is transmitted by fecal particles, so those who work in health care settings, work with at-risk populations, or people who lack access to clean water and restrooms, including people who are experiencing homelessness, are most at risk. Other risk factors include injection drug use and close contact with an infected person. How can I prevent infection? The easiest way to prevent infection is to wash your hands before and after eating or preparing food and after using the restroom, changing a diaper or assisting someone with toileting. For people who live and work in infected areas, another precaution would be to disinfect the soles of shoes or remove shoes when walking around the home. For those at higher risk, a two-dose hepatitis A and B vaccine is available through your health provider or the County of San Diego. Should I vaccinate myself and my family? The County of San Diego recommends that the following groups be vaccinated against hepatitis A: People traveling to a country with high or medium rates of hepatitis A

Men who have sex with men

Users of injection and noninjection illegal drugs

People who work with people who use illegal drugs

People with chronic liver disease who have an increased risk of poor outcomes if infected

People with blood-clotting disorders

People experiencing homelessness

People who work with people experiencing homelessness

Food handlers

Health care workers

If you feel you are at risk of infection, talk with your primary care doctor or visit 211SanDiego.org for a list of community vaccination clinics.

For the news media: To talk with Dr. Haddad about hepatitis A for an upcoming story, contact Erica Carlson, senior public relations specialist, at erica.carlson@sharp.com.