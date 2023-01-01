Fadi Haddad, MD

Medical Doctor
Infectious disease (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Fadi Haddad, MD, Inc.
    8860 Center Dr
    Suite 320
    La Mesa, CA 91942
About Fadi Haddad, MD

I am dedicated to the best possible care for my patients through combating infections and protecting indigenous bacteria. I treat patients with respect and a caring bedside manner. Infectious disease encompasses numerous diseases, conditions and microbes that can affect any organ system in the body. My goal is to care for my patients by being methodical and using an integrative approach to combat these infections. In my spare time, I enjoy photography, painting, fishing, traveling and spending time with my children.
Age:
 50
In practice since:
 2006
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Arabic, Spanish
Education
New York Medical College:
 Fellowship
Jordan Hospital (Plymouth, MA):
 Medical School
Englewood Hospital and Medical Center:
 Internship
Englewood Hospital and Medical Center:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1689692956

Fadi Haddad, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.

