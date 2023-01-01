About Fadi Haddad, MD

I am dedicated to the best possible care for my patients through combating infections and protecting indigenous bacteria. I treat patients with respect and a caring bedside manner. Infectious disease encompasses numerous diseases, conditions and microbes that can affect any organ system in the body. My goal is to care for my patients by being methodical and using an integrative approach to combat these infections. In my spare time, I enjoy photography, painting, fishing, traveling and spending time with my children.

Age: 50

In practice since: 2006

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Arabic , Spanish

Education New York Medical College : Fellowship

Jordan Hospital (Plymouth, MA) : Medical School

Englewood Hospital and Medical Center : Internship

Englewood Hospital and Medical Center : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



