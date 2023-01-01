Fadi Haddad, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Infectious disease (board certified)
Insurance
Fadi Haddad, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Infectious disease (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Fadi Haddad, MD, Inc.8860 Center Dr
Suite 320
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Fadi Haddad, MD
I am dedicated to the best possible care for my patients through combating infections and protecting indigenous bacteria. I treat patients with respect and a caring bedside manner. Infectious disease encompasses numerous diseases, conditions and microbes that can affect any organ system in the body. My goal is to care for my patients by being methodical and using an integrative approach to combat these infections. In my spare time, I enjoy photography, painting, fishing, traveling and spending time with my children.
Age:50
In practice since:2006
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Arabic, Spanish
Education
New York Medical College:Fellowship
Jordan Hospital (Plymouth, MA):Medical School
Englewood Hospital and Medical Center:Internship
Englewood Hospital and Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- C. diff
- Candidiasis
- Cellulitis
- Coccidiodomycosis
- Cryptococcosis
- Diabetic foot care
- Hepatitis
- HIV/AIDS
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- Liver disease
- MRSA
- Osteomyelitis (bone infection)
- Post-op infections
- Q-fever
- Recurrent infections
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tropical medicine
- Urinary tract infections
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1689692956
Insurance plans accepted
Fadi Haddad, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Fadi Haddad, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Fadi Haddad, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Fadi Haddad, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Fadi Haddad, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.