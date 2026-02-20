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Fadi A. Haddad, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Infectious disease

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

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In-network insurance plans

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Fadi Haddad, MD, Inc.

619-376-1904

8860 Center Dr
Suite 320
La Mesa, CA 91942

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Location and phone

  1. Fadi Haddad, MD, Inc.

    8860 Center Dr
    Suite 320
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-376-1904

About Fadi A. Haddad, MD

I am dedicated to the best possible care for my patients through combating infections and protecting indigenous bacteria. I treat patients with respect and a caring bedside manner. Infectious disease encompasses numerous diseases, conditions and microbes that can affect any organ system in the body. My goal is to care for my patients by being methodical and using an integrative approach to combat these infections. In my spare time, I enjoy photography, painting, fishing, traveling and spending time with my children.

Age: 53
In practice since: 2006
Gender: Male
Languages: Arabic, Spanish

Education

New York Medical College: Fellowship
Jordan Hospital (Plymouth, MA): Medical School
Englewood Hospital and Medical Center: Internship
Englewood Hospital and Medical Center: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1689692956

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Fadi A. Haddad, MD, accepts 27 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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