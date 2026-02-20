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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Infectious disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Infectious disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Fadi Haddad, MD, Inc.
8860 Center Dr
Suite 320
La Mesa, CA 91942
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I am dedicated to the best possible care for my patients through combating infections and protecting indigenous bacteria. I treat patients with respect and a caring bedside manner. Infectious disease encompasses numerous diseases, conditions and microbes that can affect any organ system in the body. My goal is to care for my patients by being methodical and using an integrative approach to combat these infections. In my spare time, I enjoy photography, painting, fishing, traveling and spending time with my children.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1689692956
Fadi A. Haddad, MD, accepts 27 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Fadi A. Haddad, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Fadi A. Haddad, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Fadi A. Haddad, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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