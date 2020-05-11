While everyone should take measures to protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are some populations that are considered higher risk than others. People who may be considered high risk include people age 65 and older and people of all ages with underlying medical conditions. One condition that is especially important to monitor during this time is high blood pressure (hypertension).

“COVID-19’s main target is the lungs, leading to severe respiratory illness that could affect the heart, which has to work harder to get oxygenated blood throughout the body,” says Odette Crandall, RN, BSN, a population health case manager at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers.

Crandall explains five ways people with hypertension can keep their blood pressure in check, which will help reduce their risk of COVID-19-related complications.

1 Monitor your blood pressure daily. If you have a blood pressure monitor at home, you should check your numbers every day. When monitoring, it is important to use the right technique to obtain accurate readings. “Using the wrong technique can add 10 to 40 points to your blood pressure, resulting in a false high reading,” Crandall says. She recommends following these steps to ensure an accurate reading: Be still — Avoid exercise 30 minutes before measuring your blood pressure and try to ensure at least five minutes of quiet rest before measurements.

Sit correctly — Sit with your back straight on a chair, rather than on a sofa. Your feet should be flat on the floor and your legs should not be crossed. Your arm should be supported on a flat surface, such as a table, with the upper arm at heart level.

Roll up your sleeves — Remember, you don't want to take the measurement over your clothes. Always be sure to put the cuff on a bare arm.

Be consistent — Try to take your measurement at the same times every day, in the morning and evening.

Record your results — In order to properly track your numbers, be sure to write down your blood pressure results. Use a printable or online tracker for easy access when reviewing your blood pressure numbers with your doctor. 2 Know your numbers. “Understanding your results is key to controlling high blood pressure,” says Crandall. Blood pressure readings of less than 120/80 fall within the normal range. If your first reading is 140/90 or greater, wait five minutes and recheck your blood pressure. If your second reading is still 140/90 or higher, write down both readings and consult with your health care provider to verify if there’s a health concern. If your blood pressure readings suddenly exceed 180/120, wait five minutes and test again. If your readings are still unusually high, contact your doctor immediately. You could be experiencing a medical emergency. If your blood pressure is higher than 180/120 and you are experiencing signs of possible organ damage, such as chest pain, shortness of breath, back pain, numbness, weakness, change in vision or difficulty speaking, do not wait to see if your blood pressure comes down on its own. Call 911 immediately. 3 Take your prescribed medications. “If you have been prescribed medication to lower your blood pressure, don't stop taking it without consulting your doctor, even if your blood pressure readings are in the normal range during home monitoring,” says Crandall. While you can leave the house to run essential errands, it is important to ensure you have an adequate supply of medication to avoid unnecessary trips. Check with your pharmacy to see if your insurance plan covers 90-day refills for your daily medications. 4 Form healthy habits. During this unprecedented time, our daily routines have been thrown off. While we are adjusting to our stay-at-home lives, it is important not to forget about diet and exercise. “Even in quarantine, it is important to eat a heart-healthy, well-balanced diet that's low in salt. Center your diet on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy products, skinless poultry and fish, nuts and legumes,” says Crandall. Just because gyms are closed doesn’t mean you can’t get your daily dose of exercise. Create an exercise routine at home, such as yoga, stretching or cardio. 5 Manage stress. This is a very stressful time for many of us and stress can increase blood pressure. Some tips for reducing stress include meditating, listening to music, trying aromatherapy or taking a nap. “News about the coronavirus can be overwhelming and can increase anxiety. If you feel overwhelmed, limit the time for TV, computer and smartphone use. Shut off the TV and social media a couple hours early,” says Crandall.

While keeping blood pressure in check is extremely important during this time, following these tips will also help you once the pandemic is over.

“In addition to increasing the risk of severe complications from COVID-19, hypertension also increases your risk of stroke and heart attack. Sticking to healthy blood pressure monitoring habits now will help you later,” says Crandall.

If you need assistance with your hypertension management, talk to your primary care doctor and ask if Sharp Rees Stealy’s Population Health Programs may be right for you.