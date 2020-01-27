5 ways to make today great

Have you already grown weary of all the news and noise about New Year’s resolutions? There’s certainly nothing wrong with the idea of wanting to make improvements to yourself and your life overall, but taking on a whole year — 12 months, 52 weeks, 365 days — can be daunting. Why not take it day by day?

Start each morning with resolutions to make the day ahead the best it can be. While there are sure to be challenges, having a game plan for a good day increases your chances of it becoming a reality. Add up multiple good days and you just might find that you truly are making this New Year better than the last, while steadily improving your health and wellness, one day at a time.

5 new day resolutions

1. Resolve to move. Pull into the parking spot farthest from the building, take the stairs, join a co-worker (or furry friend) for a walk, or make a trip to the gym, fitness class or track. Movement of any kind helps keep you fit — both mentally and physically. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate or vigorous aerobic activity most days of the week.

2. Resolve to sleep. Set out the next-day’s outfit or wash your hair the night before and use that saved time to sleep an extra 15 to 30 minutes. Skip checking social media before you hit the hay and turn in a little bit earlier than usual. Or simply practice good sleep hygiene to get the suggested seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night — turn off all electronics an hour before bed, cut back on caffeine six hours before bedtime, and make sure your environment is quiet and dark.

3. Resolve to stay hydrated. Your body depends on water to stay healthy and continue functioning properly. Drinking eight cups of water each day is a good — and achievable — goal to help flush out toxins, regulate your body temperature, avoid the dangers of dehydration and even help you maintain a healthy weight. Don’t forget to increase the amount of water you drink on hot days or days where you are more active — especially before, during and after a workout.

4. Resolve to wash your hands. Washing your hands is the best way to prevent the spread of germs and keep you healthy. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that you wash your hands with clean, running water and soap. Lather and scrub all parts of your hands for at least 20 seconds, then rinse your hands completely and dry them with a clean towel or air dry. Do this each and every day before preparing and eating food; after using the toilet; caring for someone who is sick; blowing your nose or coughing; touching an animal or its waste; and touching garbage.

5. Resolve to be kind to yourself. You can be your own worst critic. Everyone has that inner voice that threatens to kick in throughout any given day to let you know what you’re doing wrong or how you could look better, but you can choose not to listen to it. Encourage yourself each day to switch the tone of your internal commentary and remember that no one is perfect, everyone makes mistakes, and any mistakes you might make are excellent opportunities to learn and make positive changes.



