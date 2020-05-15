6 steps to relieve a headache (video)

By The Health News Team | May 15, 2020

Gently pressing on certain pressure points on the head can help reduce stress and ease headache pain. George Montes, a licensed massage therapist at the Sewall Healthy Living Center at Sharp Coronado Hospital, shares the following six steps:

  1. Press the space between the eyebrows where the forehead and the bridge of the nose meet.

  2. Locate the soft area behind the eyes — between the forehead and the ears — and press firmly.

  3. Find the soft depression along the inner wrist, in line with the thumb, and push down.

  4. Press on the soft area where the thumb and forefinger meet.

  5. Find the soft area about a thumb-width from where the first and second toes connect. Press firmly.

  6. Use the thumb to press the soft area on the side of the neck, at the base of the skull.

Hold or massage each pressure point for one minute. Follow these steps to relieve tension, stimulate circulation and alleviate headache symptoms.
Watch the video above for a demonstration. For more self-care tips, visit sharp.com/selfcare.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

George Montes

Contributor

George Montes is a licensed massage therapist at the Sewall Healthy Living Center at Sharp Coronado Hospital.

