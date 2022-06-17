It’s safe to say that for Dr. Adam Sacks, practicing medicine is in his blood. A family medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, he comes from a long family lineage of doctors.

His maternal and paternal grandfathers, his great-grandfather and his uncle were physicians. And his father, Dr. Anthony Sacks, has been a Sharp Rees-Stealy family medicine doctor for 40 years and has held multiple leadership roles, including serving on the board of directors.

“Having a father as a doctor and visiting the clinics when I was young was a great experience,” says Dr. Adam Sacks. “The other doctors, nurses and front-desk staff knew me and saw me grow up.”

Raised around other family members in white coats and seeing them care for patients inspired him to forge his own path in medicine. “I can't deny that I observed their love for their profession and the positive impact they made on people every day,” he says. “It opened my eyes.”

But his father never pressured him to follow in his footsteps. “I always encouraged Adam to find his passion and choose what he wanted to do,” says Dr. Anthony Sacks. “I was, of course, thrilled when he decided on medical school and honored when he chose family medicine — the same specialty that both I, and my father had chosen.”

Throughout the long journey of medical school, residency and making career choices, Dr. Adam Sacks felt fortunate to have his father’s guidance. He was also influenced by his father’s patient-centered care philosophy. “He’s an incredible listener and cares deeply about his patients. These two things made a big impact on my own approach with patients,” he says.

Working in the same profession has undoubtedly brought these two doctors closer together. They often share stories and even converse in a “secret language” — medical jargon, as they call it — making it a true family affair.