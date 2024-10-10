Matt Smith, age 39, is a loving father of two children with another on the way. Unfortunately, Matt developed cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body.

Due to the severity of the condition, Matt had to be placed on a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) to support his heart.

An LVAD is a mechanical pump implanted inside a person's chest to help a weakened heart pump blood. The device takes over the function of the left ventricle, which is the main pumping chamber of the heart, to ensure that blood continues to flow throughout the body.

Because of his condition, Matt was on the heart transplant list for almost three years. His wait for a heart seemed endless — until advanced technology provided an opportunity for him to receive a heart.

A medical device called the TransMedics Organ Care System for Heart, or “heart-in-a-box,” is an FDA-approved device that widens the distance a heart can travel. Rather than being placed in a cooler with ice, the heart is connected to a box that provides blood to the heart so it can continue to function while being transported to the hospital.

“Matt’s prognosis is really good,” says Dr. Karl Limmer, a cardiothoracic surgeon with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital. “He got a great heart that’s working well for him.”

