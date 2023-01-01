About Karl Limmer, MD

My practice encompasses the surgical treatment of all types of cardiac, thoracic and vascular diseases. I perform cardiac surgery procedures, including operations on all of the heart valves and bypasses for coronary artery disease, as well as operations for heart failure such as the implantable left ventricular assist device (LVAD) and heart transplantation. When I offer surgery for thoracic diseases such as lung cancer, I prefer to provide a minimally invasive approach that reduces pain and allows for a speedy recovery. I also have a special interest in treating atrial fibrillation. Atrial fibrillation causes many health issues, not the least of which is stroke. I am happy to offer my patients at Sharp Memorial Hospital access to clinical trials that are focused on defining the best treatments and determining the best way to reduce the risk of stroke. I am proud to be one of a very small group of heart surgeons in the country who are able to offer my patients the most advanced minimally invasive surgical treatments.

Age: 45

In practice since: 2014

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Like swimmer

Languages: English

Education Temple University : Medical School

UC San Diego Medical Center : Residency

Harvard Medical School : Fellowship

Massachusetts General Hospital : Fellowship

UC San Diego Medical Center : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



