Karl Limmer, MD
Medical Doctor
Cardiothoracic surgery
Cardiovascular surgery (board certified)
Thoracic surgery (board certified)
Vascular surgery
Location and phone
Sharp Cardiovascular and Thoracic Center8010 Frost St
Suite 408
San Diego, CA 92123
About Karl Limmer, MD
My practice encompasses the surgical treatment of all types of cardiac, thoracic and vascular diseases. I perform cardiac surgery procedures, including operations on all of the heart valves and bypasses for coronary artery disease, as well as operations for heart failure such as the implantable left ventricular assist device (LVAD) and heart transplantation. When I offer surgery for thoracic diseases such as lung cancer, I prefer to provide a minimally invasive approach that reduces pain and allows for a speedy recovery. I also have a special interest in treating atrial fibrillation. Atrial fibrillation causes many health issues, not the least of which is stroke. I am happy to offer my patients at Sharp Memorial Hospital access to clinical trials that are focused on defining the best treatments and determining the best way to reduce the risk of stroke. I am proud to be one of a very small group of heart surgeons in the country who are able to offer my patients the most advanced minimally invasive surgical treatments.
Age:45
In practice since:2014
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Like swimmer
Languages:English
Education
Temple University:Medical School
UC San Diego Medical Center:Residency
Harvard Medical School:Fellowship
Massachusetts General Hospital:Fellowship
UC San Diego Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Aortic aneurysm repair
- Aortic valve repair and replacement
- Aortobifemoral bypass grafting
- Arrhythmia
- Atrial fibrillation
- Atrial fibrillation (surgical procedures)
- Atrial septal defect (ASD)
- Cancer surgery
- Cardiopulmonary support (CPS)
- Carotid endarterectomy
- Coronary artery bypass grafting
- Coronary artery bypass grafting - high risk
- Endovascular vein harvesting
- Femoral popliteal bypass
- Heart transplant
- Heart valve surgery
- High-risk coronary bypass
- Left ventricular assist device (LVAD)
- Lung cancer
- Lung resection
- MAZE surgery
- Mechanical assist device
- Mini-MAZE surgery
- Minimally invasive heart surgery
- Mitral valve repair and replacement
- Open heart surgery
- Peripheral arterial bypass
- Peripheral vascular disease
- Pulmonary thromboendarterectomy
- Robotic-assisted surgery - heart
- Septal defect repair
- Stent
- Thoracic surgery
- Thoracotomy
- Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR)
- Tricuspid valve repair and replacement
- Valvuloplasty
- VATS (video-assisted thoracic surgery)
- Ventricular septal defect (VSD)
NPI
1871757294
Insurance plans accepted
Karl Limmer, MD, accepts 10 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Karl Limmer, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Karl Limmer, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
