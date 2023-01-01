Karl Limmer, MD

Medical Doctor
Cardiothoracic surgery
Cardiovascular surgery (board certified)
Thoracic surgery (board certified)
Vascular surgery
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Sharp Cardiovascular and Thoracic Center
    8010 Frost St
    Suite 408
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-939-7471

About Karl Limmer, MD

My practice encompasses the surgical treatment of all types of cardiac, thoracic and vascular diseases. I perform cardiac surgery procedures, including operations on all of the heart valves and bypasses for coronary artery disease, as well as operations for heart failure such as the implantable left ventricular assist device (LVAD) and heart transplantation. When I offer surgery for thoracic diseases such as lung cancer, I prefer to provide a minimally invasive approach that reduces pain and allows for a speedy recovery. I also have a special interest in treating atrial fibrillation. Atrial fibrillation causes many health issues, not the least of which is stroke. I am happy to offer my patients at Sharp Memorial Hospital access to clinical trials that are focused on defining the best treatments and determining the best way to reduce the risk of stroke. I am proud to be one of a very small group of heart surgeons in the country who are able to offer my patients the most advanced minimally invasive surgical treatments.
Age:
 45
In practice since:
 2014
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 Like swimmer
Languages: 
English
Education
Temple University:
 Medical School
UC San Diego Medical Center:
 Residency
Harvard Medical School:
 Fellowship
Massachusetts General Hospital:
 Fellowship
UC San Diego Medical Center:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1871757294

