Robotic heart repair restores patient’s energy (video)
A minimally invasive robotic mitral valve repair at Sharp Memorial helped Jayson regain his stamina, sleep better and return to the activities he loves.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiothoracic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiothoracic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Cardiovascular and Thoracic Center
8008 Frost St.
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-939-7471
Fax: 858-939-7472
Sharp Memorial Hospital Heart Transplant
3075 Health Center Drive
Suite 400
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-939-3831
Fax: 858-636-2901
My practice encompasses the surgical treatment of all types of cardiac, thoracic and vascular diseases. I perform cardiac surgery procedures, including operations on all of the heart valves and bypasses for coronary artery disease, as well as operations for treating heart failure such as the implantable left ventricular assist device (LVAD) and heart transplantation. When I offer surgery for thoracic diseases such as lung cancer, I prefer to provide a minimally invasive approach that reduces pain and allows for a speedy recovery and a quicker return to daily life. I also have a special interest in treating atrial fibrillation. Atrial fibrillation causes many health issues, not the least of which is stroke. I am happy to offer my patients at Sharp Memorial Hospital access to clinical trials that are focused on defining the best treatments and determining the best way to reduce the risk of stroke. I am proud to be one of a very small group of heart surgeons in the country who are able to offer my patients the most advanced minimally invasive surgical treatments.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1871757294
Karl K. Limmer, MD, accepts 10 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Karl K. Limmer, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Karl K. Limmer, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
A minimally invasive robotic mitral valve repair at Sharp Memorial helped Jayson regain his stamina, sleep better and return to the activities he loves.
After fainting while aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, Manny Pleasant, then 24, learned he needed a new heart.
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