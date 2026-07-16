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Karl K. Limmer, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiothoracic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Cardiovascular and Thoracic Center

858-939-7471
Fax: 858-939-7472

8008 Frost St.
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92123

Sharp Memorial Hospital Heart Transplant

858-939-3831
Fax: 858-636-2901

3075 Health Center Drive
Suite 400
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Cardiovascular and Thoracic Center

    8008 Frost St.
    Suite 300
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-939-7471
    Fax: 858-939-7472

  2. Sharp Memorial Hospital Heart Transplant

    3075 Health Center Drive
    Suite 400
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-939-3831
    Fax: 858-636-2901

About Karl K. Limmer, MD

My practice encompasses the surgical treatment of all types of cardiac, thoracic and vascular diseases. I perform cardiac surgery procedures, including operations on all of the heart valves and bypasses for coronary artery disease, as well as operations for treating heart failure such as the implantable left ventricular assist device (LVAD) and heart transplantation. When I offer surgery for thoracic diseases such as lung cancer, I prefer to provide a minimally invasive approach that reduces pain and allows for a speedy recovery and a quicker return to daily life. I also have a special interest in treating atrial fibrillation. Atrial fibrillation causes many health issues, not the least of which is stroke. I am happy to offer my patients at Sharp Memorial Hospital access to clinical trials that are focused on defining the best treatments and determining the best way to reduce the risk of stroke. I am proud to be one of a very small group of heart surgeons in the country who are able to offer my patients the most advanced minimally invasive surgical treatments.

Age: 48
In practice since: 2014
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Like swimmer

Education

Temple University: Medical School
UC San Diego Medical Center: Residency
Harvard Medical School: Fellowship
Massachusetts General Hospital: Fellowship
UC San Diego Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1871757294

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Karl K. Limmer, MD, accepts 10 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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