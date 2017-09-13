Chunky, creamy guacamole is a surefire hit at a potluck or party. It’s the perfect accompaniment to chips or crunchy veggies, and makes a great topping for burgers or sandwiches.

The best part is that guacamole is not only delicious, but also more nutritious than cheesy dips or sour cream toppings. Some would even call it a “superfood.”

The unsaturated fats in avocado can help lower your risk of heart disease, and the fleshy green fruit contains 20 essential nutrients. However, even the greatest of superfoods should always be consumed in moderation.

Simple Guacamole

Not a fan of red onion? Try using 1/4 cup of thinly sliced green onions for a milder taste.