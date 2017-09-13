10 ways to crush your fitness goals
Chunky, creamy guacamole is a surefire hit at a potluck or party. It’s the perfect accompaniment to chips or crunchy veggies, and makes a great topping for burgers or sandwiches.
The best part is that guacamole is not only delicious, but also more nutritious than cheesy dips or sour cream toppings. Some would even call it a “superfood.”
The unsaturated fats in avocado can help lower your risk of heart disease, and the fleshy green fruit contains 20 essential nutrients. However, even the greatest of superfoods should always be consumed in moderation.
Simple Guacamole
Not a fan of red onion? Try using 1/4 cup of thinly sliced green onions for a milder taste.
4 ripe Hass avocados
2 tablespoons fresh lime or lemon juice
1/4 cup red onion, minced
2 serrano chilies, stemmed and seeded, minced
1 tomato, seeds and pulp removed, chopped
2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped
1 teaspoon kosher salt or garlic salt
1/2 cup (combined) finely diced watermelon and crumbled feta cheese
1/2 cup (combined) finely diced green chilies and roasted corn
1/4 cup finely diced mango or pineapple
1/4 cup (combined) pomegranate seeds and chopped walnuts
Cut avocados in half, removing the pit and placing the flesh in a bowl. Mash avocados softly with a fork. Add lime or lemon juice, onion, tomatoes, chilies, cilantro and salt, and any other optional add-ins. Mix well. Cover with plastic wrap and chill. Serve with veggies or chips.
To preserve any leftover guacamole, add a thin layer of lukewarm water to stop the air from oxidizing the avocados. The next day, pour out the water and mix well for added moisture and no brown topping.
