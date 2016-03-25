Acetaminophen vs. ibuprofen (infographic)

By The Health News Team | March 25, 2016

Your head is pounding, your stomach is aching — naturally you find yourself reaching for the pain meds. But should you take acetaminophen (found in Tylenol, Triaminic and Excedrin) or ibuprofen (found in Advil, Motrin and Midol)? Marwah Desoky, lead pharmacist at Sharp Coronado Community Pharmacy, explains the difference between the two in this battle of the bottles.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

