Advanced treatment for hip and knee pain (video)

By The Health News Team | June 13, 2018

Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Coronado Hospital recently introduced the Mako® robotic-arm assisted surgery system to assist surgeons in partial and total knee replacements, as well as total hip replacements.

The Mako system transforms the way knee and hip replacements are performed. It enables surgeons to better plan and prep their patients for surgery, and then make precise cuts and measurements for more accurate joint placement.

Dr. Steven Allsing, an orthopedic surgeon affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital, specializes in knee and hip replacements. In the video above, he provides an overview of the system and describes how it helps him in the operating room.

Learn more about treatments for hip and knee pain, including the Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery system, or register for an upcoming seminar.


For the news media: To talk with Dr. Allsing about the Mako technology for an upcoming story, contact Erica Carlson, senior public relations specialist, at erica.carlson@sharp.com.

