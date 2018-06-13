Pregnancy: The ultimate stress test for the heart
Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Coronado Hospital recently introduced the Mako® robotic-arm assisted surgery system to assist surgeons in partial and total knee replacements, as well as total hip replacements.
The Mako system transforms the way knee and hip replacements are performed. It enables surgeons to better plan and prep their patients for surgery, and then make precise cuts and measurements for more accurate joint placement.
Dr. Steven Allsing, an orthopedic surgeon affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital, specializes in knee and hip replacements. In the video above, he provides an overview of the system and describes how it helps him in the operating room.
